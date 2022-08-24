EAU CLAIRE — Time is running out for parking meters in Eau Claire — and no amount of nickels, dimes and quarters will save them.
The aging devices have been dwindling in numbers recent years as the city has been using them less and less for public on-street and lot parking.
“As we’ve been decreasing the number of meters on the streets we’ve been warehousing them,” said Todd Bohrer, the city’s parking administrator.
Stored in a garage, shelves of the old meter mechanisms are kept for spare parts or to be swapped out with others that get broken.
Few of them get called back into service though as the city has continued to scale back their overall use.
Up until construction began last year on the downtown transit transfer center, that lot had some metered parking. But when the new structure is complete, it will include two decks of parking managed by payment kiosks — not meters.
Mindful of this year’s downtown construction projects consuming areas people had previously parked, the city also covered up its meters in a few other lots — turning them into free spots for the time-being.
A decade ago, the city had over 400 parking meters in service, but it now stands at only about 30.
Currently just a few curbside spots around L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and a city lot along Water Street are still managed by parking meters.
But even those few meters are on borrowed time as the city is awaiting new technology to arrive yet this year.
A smartphone app-based system to pay for parking will take their place. For people who don’t use apps, there will also be a telephone number available to call and make payment via credit card.
The new system is intended to be more convenient for users and the city alike. It will mean city workers will no longer need to collect coins from meters or to repair them.
“There’s a lot less involved as far as maintaining the physical meters,” Bohrer said.
And people who use the short-term paid parking app will get a reminder on their smartphone as their time is about to run out, plus the option to pay to extend that.
“It will let you add time,” Bohrer said.
Upgrading the city’s parking technology was among the recommendations that consulting firm WGI included in a report issued in fall 2020 to the city.
“As the demand for parking grows, the city should explore parking technology such as mobile apps that will allow visitors to navigate their trip to the city from a device,” the report stated.
Retiring parking meters is not the only change coming for public parking centered around Eau Claire’s downtown area.
Spotting overdue parking
Special cameras for Eau Claire’s parking enforcement vehicles are expected to arrive before this year’s end, allowing community service officers to easily check for vehicles parked beyond posted time limits along city streets.
Using license plate recognition and GPS technology, the cameras automatically keep track where and when vehicles are parked while the officer simply drives by them. This will replace the old method community service officers have long used to track parking circulation — putting a chalk mark on vehicle tires.
The new cameras also have the ability to connect to a database of wanted vehicles, making it easier for officers to find stolen cars.
The 2020 parking report strongly advised the city to adopt license plate recognition technology.
“LPR is a great way to maximize allocated enforcement resources and allow for adequate enforcement. In addition, the data collected using LPR can be a powerful tool for parking planning,” the report stated.
The new enforcement system is going to used along downtown streets and in other areas where curbside parking is free, but there’s a time limit. These spaces are intended to turn over often to serve people patronizing businesses, as opposed those looking to stay there all day.
Several years ago the city did try out a similar system, but found that version didn’t perform as desired and it wasn’t put into service then.
“We did testing in 2016. At that time vendor not able to adjust to city’s needs,” Bohrer said.
The difficulty with that earlier version was getting the technology to precisely gauge if a vehicle had been moved from one stall to another one close by, he said.
Since then not only has the technology improved, but the city also just passed an ordinance change that simplifies the rule for how far a vehicle must be moved to avoid a ticket for overdue parking.
“This was one of the features that would let our (license plate recognition system) be successful,” said Dave Solberg, deputy city manager and head of the Engineering Department.
The city’s rule had been that a vehicle needed to be moved from one two-hour parking stall to another at least 80 feet away. On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved changing that distance to simply moving to a different block to prevent a citation.
Councilwoman Kate Felton praised the policy change in preparation of the new parking technology, but also said the city will need to inform residents about it.
“I am concerned about the transition period and folks learning this new rule,” she said.
Felton suggested to Solberg at Tuesday’s council meeting that the city should have a grace period and issue warnings, instead of tickets, for a while as people adjust to the rule change.
Ramping up to new tech
The same kinds of cameras that will be used to patrol parking along streets will also be installed in the city’s downtown parking ramps as a way to more quickly let vehicles in and out.
“Instead of mechanical arms, the cameras will be reading people coming in and out,” Bohrer said.
The new system is intended to make it faster for cars to get in and out of ramps, which comes in handy especially when there are large events happening downtown and lots of people parking there, he said.
Along with the cameras, the ramps will get multiple payment kiosks, which are smaller and less expensive than the current pay stations located only at entrances.
Paying for parking in ramps will also be available through the same app slated to replace the city’s parking meters.
Exactly when all the new parking technology planned for 2022 will be up and running is yet to be seen.
The equipment has been ordered and is supposed to arrive in the next few months, but there’s also some software work, training and testing that also need to be done.
Bohrer said the goal is to have everything in place by the end of the year.
And leading up to that, he said the city and the equipment vendor will have an informational campaign to let people know how to use the new technology.
That should mark the end of seeing city-owned parking meters in Eau Claire ... at least for now.
Solberg doesn’t rule out a more high-tech version of them returning sometime in the future.
He noted there are already new meters on the market that have sensors in them to detect when parking spots near them are open or occupied. These types of meters are integrated into app-based systems allowing visitors to find open parking spots, he said.
Solberg does not rule out the possibility the city could adopt these at some point if demand for on-street parking continues to rise along with the desire to make it more convenient.