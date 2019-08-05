If they’re not already, garden tomatoes will be ripening faster than you can pick them very soon. It’s time to get creative with how you can use them in your recipe planning and consider ways to preserve them for the winter ahead.
One very quick way to preserve them is by freezing. All tomatoes get a bit mushy whether they are frozen or canned. By freezing them, you can let them thaw before using them or add them right to the recipe frozen.
To freeze tomatoes, remove the skins and quarter them before placing in a large bowl. Scoop the tomatoes into labeled, plastic quart-size Ziploc bags. Remove as much air from the bags as possible before laying them flat in the freezer.
To easily skin tomatoes, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Prepare a separate bowl of ice water. Use a knife to remove the core and stem area from each tomato and on the bottom of each, cut an “X” into the skin.
Place tomatoes into the boiling water for about a minute, until skin splits. Immediately remove the tomato from the boiling water and place directly into the ice water to stop the cooking process. The skin should now slide off easily.
Slow roasting is another popular and easy way to preserve tomatoes. Start with plum tomatoes (or substitute other varieties and adjust the cooking time). Rinse, pat dry and halve tomatoes. Preheat oven to 250 degrees and arrange tomatoes on parchment paper-lined baking sheets.
Scatter garlic cloves and shallots among the tomatoes. Sprinkle everything liberally with kosher salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil. Place in the oven and let roast for about 6 hours – less if using smaller tomatoes — or until the tomatoes have shriveled up to about half their original size.
Let cool and transfer to a glass jar. Top off with olive or grapeseed oil, seal jar and store in the refrigerator for about 4 weeks. They can also be frozen by placing in Ziploc bags or in air tight containers and covered with oil.
Many tomato recipes also call for fresh herbs and other garden vegetables. Make an effort to enjoy the tastes of summer before it’s too late.
Thomas can be reached at janellethomas@charter.net.
Tomato Cracker Salad
4 medium sized tomatoes, preferably fresh off the vine
1 sleeve saltine crackers, coarsely broken
1 small bunch green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 to 3/4 C real mayonnaise
Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Place tomatoes and mayonnaise in a medium sized mixing bowl. Gently stir, just until evenly incorporated and the tomatoes are well coated. Add salt and pepper, to taste, but using much more pepper than salt.
Stir in the crackers and onions, again just until evenly incorporated. Serve right away, either as is or with lettuce leaves for wraps. Recipe and photo courtesy of foursonrus.com.
Egg Stuffed Tomatoes
2 large, firm tomatoes
Olive oil spray
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp dried thyme
4 small eggs
1/4 C grated Parmesan
2 Tbsp chopped parsley for garnish
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the tomatoes in half horizontally. Cut a tiny sliver from the bottom of each half, so that the tomatoes can stand upright without wobbling. Carefully scoop the seeds and pulp out with a spoon. Run a sharp knife around the pulp to loosen it if needed.
Spray the hollowed tomatoes all over with olive oil. Place them on a baking dish, cut side up. Sprinkle the tomatoes with salt, pepper, garlic powder and thyme.
Break each egg into a small ramekin, then slide it into a tomato half. If your eggs are large, you’ll need to discard some of the egg whites, to enable the eggs to fit inside the tomatoes.
Top the tomato halves with the Parmesan, 1 tablespoon for each tomato half. Bake the egg stuffed tomatoes until egg whites are set, about 20 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve. Recipe and photo courtesy of healthyrecipesblogs.com.
Tomato, Garlic and White Bean Side Dish
1/3 C olive oil (plus more for serving)
¼ C chopped fresh sage leaves
4 garlic cloves, sliced thin
1 28-oz can diced tomatoes, drained
1 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
1 tsp granulated sugar
1 C low-sodium chicken broth
2 16-oz cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
2 Tbsp minced fresh parsley leaves
Garnish: crispy bacon optional
Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the sage and sliced garlic. Shake the pan so the garlic doesn’t stick, but don’t stir it because the garlic might clump.
Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until the garlic turns very light gold and the sage darkens a bit.
Add the tomatoes and salt. Simmer, stirring often, until the tomatoes are shiny and their juices have evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the pepper, sugar and chicken broth, stirring often, and bring the broth to a boil.
Reduce heat to low, add the beans, simmer (stirring often) until the liquid has evaporated, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove the beans/tomatoes from the heat and stir in the parsley. Season, if needed, with more salt and pepper.
Serve with extra olive oil for drizzling and a sprinkle of crispy bacon (optional). Makes 8 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of thedirtygyro.com.
BCT Bacon Cucumber Tomato Salad
2 large cucumbers
1 pint cherry tomatoes or 4 nice sized tomatoes, seeds removed
1 package bacon
1/3 C mayonnaise
1/2 tsp garlic powder
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Cut tomatoes and cucumbers to your desired shape and size. Cook bacon. Salt the tomatoes and start combining the tomatoes, cucumbers and bacon crumbles. (Save some bacon crumbles to sprinkle on top.)
Combine mayonnaise, garlic powder and pepper. Combine mayonnaise mixture with your tomato, cucumber and bacon mixture. Sprinkle bacon crumbles on top and serve immediately. Makes 6 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of sparklestosprinkles.com.
Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce
15 lbs fresh Roma tomatoes
3 large onions, minced
4 cloves garlic, minced
6 Tbsp olive oil
2 tsp peppercorns, cracked
2 Tbsp sugar
2 Tsbp oregano
4 Tbsp parsley, chopped
2 Tbsp basil
2 tsp rosemary
2 tsp sea salt
1 Tbsp pure lemon juice for each jar
Peel and puree fresh tomatoes, set aside. Mince onions and garlic. Place both into a large stock pot with 6 tablespoons of olive oil. Saute' in oil on medium heat until translucent. Add tomato puree to pot, mix well. Add rest of dry ingredients, stir until well mixed.
Bring pot to a boil, reducing to a simmer on medium-low for about 2 hours. You will want sauce to reduce by at least half to create a thicker sauce. Stir occasionally. Once sauce is thickened, measure 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in bottom of hot pint jar and then fill with sauce. A pint will make 2 pizzas or 1/2 pint for a single pizza. Clean jar rims and seal with hot lid. Place into a water bath canner and bring to a boil. Process for 25 minutes. Do not alter processing time in the water bath.
Note: Since both salt and lemon juice have been added, pressure canning is not necessary. Makes 6 pints. Recipe courtesy of hiddenspringshomestead.com.
Sun-Dried Tomato & Goat Cheese Chicken
2-3 Tbsp olive oil
1.5 lb chicken breast pounded to 1-inch thick and cut into 6 pieces
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
Lemon Butter Sauce:
2 cloves garlic, crushed
3 Tbsp sweet onion, finely diced
½ C butter, divided
½ C chicken broth
¼ C fresh lemon juice
4 Tbsp olive oil
½ tsp salt to taste
7 oz sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
1/3 C fresh basil, finely chopped
6 to 8 oz fresh goat cheese log (such as Montchevre)
In a large skillet over medium heat add 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil and chicken breasts. Sprinkle salt and pepper over chicken. Cook chicken until one side has been seared, about 5 to 6 minutes. Flip chicken, cover skillet with a lid, and continue cooking for 6 to 8 more minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
Remove chicken from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet add garlic, onion and 2 tablespoons butter. Saute over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add broth and lemon juice. Continue cooking over medium heat until the sauce has reduced by half. Make sure to stir occasionally. This will take 5 to 7 minutes.
Reduce heat to low and add 4 tablespoons of olive oil and remaining 6 tablespoons of butter, one tablespoon at a time. Stir well after each addition.
Once all oil and butter has been incorporated, add ½ teaspoon of salt, sundried tomatoes and fresh basil. Stir to combine. Add chicken back into the skillet. Top each chicken breast with 1 to 1 ½ ounces fresh goat cheese. Cover skillet and let cheese melt for 3 to 4 minutes. Pour sauce over chicken when serving and sprinkle with additional fresh basil. Makes 6 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of evolvingtable.com.
Garden Fresh Salsa-Like Salad
1 English cucumber, diced
1 can black beans, rinsed
1 1/4 C corn
1 red pepper, diced
1 C cherry tomatoes
1/2 C packed fresh cilantro, chopped
1 lime
1 avocado, diced
Salt and pepper to taste
Place the cucumber, black beans, corn, red pepper, cherry tomatoes, and chopped cilantro in a bowl. Squeeze the fresh juice from the lime onto the salad, and stir well. Mix in the avocado, season with salt and pepper and serve. Recipe courtesy of popsugar.com.