MENOMONIE — “Your life matters.”
That’s what Menomonie farm owners John and Julie Govin want the world to know.
They’re also the words the Govins carved into an 11-acre cornfield for the farm’s annual fall corn maze.
In the last 10 years, the maze has sported different designs: the Green Bay Packers versus the Minnesota Vikings, an illustration of country superstar Garth Brooks and a design highlighting the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s, among others.
But this year, the Govins’ design − which follows “YOUR LIFE MATTERS” with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number, “1-800-273-TALK ABOUT SUICIDE” − is sparking interest around the world.
The Govins first revealed the maze design on Facebook July 31. The photo has been shared over 1,800 times since then. National news outlets have run stories and showcased the photo, including CBS News, CNN and Forbes.
“I had no idea how it was going to impact us and everyone else,” John Govin said Wednesday at the Menomonie farm.
The Govins decided the design would spread a message about suicide prevention after a family member died by suicide.
“This is so we can maybe prevent another family from going through this,” John Govin said.
The decision wasn’t an easy one. John Govin wondered if the design would impact attendance, but other people involved in the industry encouraged him to take the step, he said.
Three days after the Govins announced the suicide hotline design, they received news from someone who had seen the photo.
“We got an email from an anonymous person that simply said, ‘You saved a life today. Thank you for your message,’” John Govin said. “And that was our whole goal.
“I remember saying … maybe no one comes to our maze this year, but if it saves a life, that’ll all be worth it. And man, to get that email three days later that it saved a life.”
Since then, the Govins have heard an outpouring from people across the U.S., sharing memories of loved ones who died by suicide and thanking them for spreading helpful information.
“We didn’t expect the emotional responses we got,” said Julie Govin. “It’s gotten better, but it was very hard in the beginning. The first week or two was very hard.”
“It’s really been an experience, to have strangers call you up,” John Govin added.
After the photo drew national attention, the Govins are even preparing their seasonal employees to potentially speak with people about their lost loved ones.
“People are just reaching out to us nonstop right now, saying they’ve lost somebody,” Julie Govin said.
John Govin hopes farmers also take the message of hope, saying many Wisconsin farmers are struggling financially.
Wisconsin led the nation in farm bankruptcies in 2018 with 49 filings, the American Farm Bureau Federation said in February. Filings for Chapter 12 bankruptcy, a provision for family farmers and fishermen to declare bankruptcy, were the highest in over a decade.
“If a farmer struggles with his farm, he’s struggling with his home, his family, but there’s something on the other side worth sticking around for,” John Govin said.
He kept a dairy herd himself until about 20 years ago, but now keeps sheep, farms about two hundred acres of land and grows and sells hay, strawberries and pumpkins.
To honor the people who have lost their lives to suicide, the farm will also host a Luminaria Maze event Sept. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m., Julie Govin said. The farm will provide materials for luminaries, or homemade lanterns. Attendees can dedicate a luminary, then place the luminary in the corn maze or walk with it.
Govin’s Farm will also host other fall activities. From Sept. 21 to Oct. 27, the maze will open, along with a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, wagon rides, pig races and a pumpkin cannon.
The farm typically draws thousands during the fall, depending on the weather, John Govin said. The farm is open Fridays 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Govin’s Farm is located at N6134 670th St., Menomonie.