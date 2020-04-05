Today is Sunday, April 5, the 96th day of 2020. There are 270 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On April 5, 1991, former Sen. John Tower, R-Texas, his daughter Marian and 21 other people were killed in a commuter plane crash near Brunswick, Ga.
On this date
In 1621, the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts on a monthlong return trip to England.
In 1887, in Tuscumbia, Ala., teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.
In 1955, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill resigned his office for health reasons.
In 1964, Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur died in Washington, D.C., at age 84.
In 1974, Stephen King‘s first published novel, “Carrie,” was released by Doubleday.
In 1976, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes died in Houston at age 70.
Ten years ago
In a televised rescue, 115 Chinese coal miners were freed after spending eight days trapped in a flooded mine, surviving an accident that had killed 38.
Five years ago
Rolling Stone magazine apologized and officially retracted its discredited article about an alleged gang rape at the University of Virginia.
One year ago
Former congressman Anthony Weiner, nearing the end of a 21-month prison sentence for having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl, was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Today’s birthdays
Former U.S. Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell, 83.
Actor Michael Moriarty, 79.
Actor Max Gail, 77.
Singer Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA, 70.
Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams, 47.
Rapper-producer Juicy J, 45.