Today is Monday, Nov. 9, the 314th day of 2020. There are 52 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Nov. 9, 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.
On this date
In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.
In 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecution that became known as “Kristallnacht.”
In 1961, U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert M. White became the first pilot to fly an X-15 rocket plane at six times the speed of sound. The Beatles’ future manager, Brian Epstein, first saw the group perform at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England.
In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13½ hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
In 1967, a Saturn V rocket carrying an unmanned Apollo spacecraft blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a successful test flight.
In 1976, the U.N. General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as “illegitimate.”
In 2000, George W. Bush’s lead over Al Gore in all-or-nothing Florida slipped beneath 300 votes in a suspense-filled recount, as Democrats threw the presidential election to the courts, claiming “an injustice unparalleled in our history.”
In 2005, three suicide bombers carried out nearly simultaneous attacks on three U.S.-based hotels in Amman, Jordan, killing 60 victims and wounding hundreds.
Ten years ago
Continuing his Asia tour, President Barack Obama flew from India to Indonesia, his home for four years of his youth.
Former President George W. Bush officially kicked off the release of his memoir, “Decision Points,” with a book-signing in Dallas.
Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki won his 10th straight Gold Glove, tying the AL record for Gold Gloves by an outfielder shared by Ken Griffey Jr. and Al Kaline.
Five years ago
Minimizing sharp differences, President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed their commitment to seeking elusive Middle East peace during a White House meeting.
One year ago
Germany marked the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Berlin Wall, at a ceremony attended by leaders from Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Police in Hong Kong announced the arrests of six pro-democracy lawmakers.
Today’s Birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 89.
Actor Lou Ferrigno is 69.
Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 61.
Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56.
Rapper Scarface is 50.
Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 50.
Actor Jason Antoon is 49.
Actor Eric Dane is 48.
Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 47.
Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 43.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 42.
Country singer Corey Smith is 41.
Country singer Chris Lane is 36.
Actor Emily Tyra is 33.
Actor Nikki Blonsky is 32.
Actor-model Analeigh Tipton is 32.