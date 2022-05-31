EAU CLAIRE — Apparently, Tuesday was my lucky day, so I just had to share the news.
Come to think of it, most every day last week was amazingly lucky for me — or at least that’s what my email would lead me to believe.
Yep, all I’ve got to do to cash in on several multimillion-dollar paydays is follow up on a bunch of “business opportunities” and gifts that have landed in my inbox in recent months. I’d call them once-in-a-lifetime breaks, but they seem to happen to me at least once a day lately.
On Tuesday an Indian business tycoon and philanthropist declared that he has decided to give more than $2 million to me as part of his charitable donations. No word on why he considers me a charity case. All I have to do is contact him for details.
Remarkably, I also have been informed of winning huge jackpots in multiple lotteries even though I haven’t bought a lottery ticket in ages. My haul includes $4 million from Mega Millions, $1.95 million from a Coca-Cola lottery (who knew?) and 1.5 million euros from, of all places, the German lottery. Strangely enough, the entire Leader-Telegram newsroom also won the same prize from Mega Millions on the same day and got the same email with the same official logo and photos of smiling winners holding oversized checks. What are the odds?
A more disturbing email arrived recently from a woman claiming to be a U.S. military officer in Syria. This self-proclaimed “loving, honest and caring person” said she is being attacked daily by insurgents but was lucky enough to stumble across a safe box with a huge amount of money that belongs to “supporters of the overthrown government of Syria.”
It’s a long story, but I’ll cut to the chase: The unit agreed to divide up the loot, her share is $9.5 million and she will give me 20% (a cool $1.9 million by my calculation) if I will hold the money for her until she is able to return to the U.S.
I’ve also been named as the beneficiary of the estates of a rich British gentleman who died of a heart attack, an Australian widow, a Chinese woman expected to die from COVID-19, an English woman with a brain tumor, a businessman from Lebanon and a devout Christian woman who picked me — after being so directed by the spirit of God — as the recipient of her fortune after coming down with cancer.
And get this: One poor cancer patient wants to entrust me with her entire fortune. She wants me to donate 30% to building orphanages, 20% to cancer research, 25% to institutions housing childless elderly people and then pocket the remaining 25% for my trouble.
It looks like I also stand to earn millions through several business deals in which exceedingly rich folks from around the world, including several Africans and a pair of Ukrainians fearful of dying amid the Russian invasion, have decided to share their wealth with me — yes me of all people. Among the more direct suitors for my assistance was a gentleman named “Duke” who promised $120 million for my involvement in a venture that he called “100% total risk free.” His grammar could be better, but it’s hard to beat those odds.
And the list goes on and on and on.
So why, you ask, am I still toiling away at your local newspaper when these generous folks have pledged to send me hundreds of millions of dollars?
The answer, of course, is that they are all scams.
Fortunately for me, I’ve read several articles over the years about these so-called 419 scams and wasn’t about to fall for one. Sadly, however, that’s not the case for everyone, as authorities estimate the scams have bilked investors out of billions of dollars.
The cons are sometimes called Nigerian prince scams (419 is the section of the Nigerian penal code addressing such schemes) because early digital versions often lured victims by claiming to involve Nigerian royalty.
But the scam’s roots long predate the digital age. In fact, a fraud warning by AARP indicates the concept has evolved from a notorious 19th-century swindle called the “Spanish Prisoner” and says the method of attack has progressed from letters and faxes to emails and social media.
The premise, according to AARP, is that the scammer poses as a person of wealth and position who needs to get a huge sum of money out of their country and urgently requests the target’s assistance, in return for a sizable share of the treasure. This person professes to need only the recipient’s bank account number (to transfer the money for safekeeping) or a relatively small advance payment (to cover taxes, bank fees or well-placed bribes), or both.
In reality, the foreign “partner” aims to drain the recipient’s account dry, or string them along for more and more fees, until the victim finally gets wise.
“These days, Nigerian scams emanate from many countries and involve different scenarios of riches to come, sometimes tracking real-world events,” AARP says. “But the term has stuck as a catchall for international ‘advance fee’ frauds that dangle a windfall if you provide financial information or money upfront.”
As enticing as such offers might seem, the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection warns state residents against responding to them or traveling to the destination mentioned in such a letter. People who have met with scammers in soliciting countries have been beaten, subjected to threats or extortion, and even murdered, the agency says.
A bureau fact sheet advises anyone tempted by an out-of-the-blue offer of riches to ask themselves two important questions: Why would a perfect stranger pick you to share a fortune with? And why would you share your personal or business information with someone you don’t know?
Neither makes any sense, proving once again the wisdom of that age-old consumer axiom: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.