CHIPPEWA FALLS — After being shut down with only three base runners into the fifth inning, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 bats finally came alive.
But its surge was short-circuited by two great defensive plays and Appleton followed up with come-from-behind two runs in the bottom of the sixth to send Pizza Hut into the loser’s bracket by a 4-3 score Friday afternoon at Casper Park.
Play continues today in the American Legion AAA state baseball tournament and Pizza Hut (19-14) plays an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. against the loser of Friday night’s late game between Chippewa Falls Post 77 and Wisconsin Rapids.
“The first half of the game we were no threat at the plate,” Pizza Hut Manager Mark Faanes said. “And when we got going they made a couple of great defensive plays that stopped our rally.”
Eau Claire trailed 2-0 into the fifth when Logan Rasmussen led off with a single. Jack Fentress then sent a line drive into the left field corner only to see Ben Babich make a diving grab at the fence.
After Joel Zachow singled, Gabe O’Brien drilled a double to the fence in right, scoring Rasmussen. With one out Marcus Cline scored the tying run with a sacrifice fly to center. Two runners were still on when Ethan Kjellberg sent a bullet up the middle that seemed headed for center when pitcher Will Monroe made a reaction catch to retire the side.
“Fentress’ drive was a killer – and so was the one by Kjellberg,” Faanes said.
Pizza Hut was not done. In the sixth, Cooper Kapanke drew a leadoff walk, took second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Fentress’ hot blow to third that could not be handled.
Jackson Falkner, who came on for Levi Schaller in the second and did an outstanding job, took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
But after Babich ripped a leadoff double, Appleton loaded the bases on a base hit and walk that chased Falkner in favor of Kjellberg. Aaron Reiland followed by drilling a two-run double and that was the decisive blow of the game.
“We talked to the kids (after the lead was lost) that it’s a seven-inning game and they had to be mentally tough and take advantage of their opportunities,” Appleton Manager Dave Emmers said. “Eau Claire has a strong program and we knew it would be a tough challenge.”
Pizza Hut got behind the 8-ball early when Appleton scored an unearned run in the first without a hit off Schaller, who was lifted after the inning.
“Levi’s back problem flared up in the first inning,” Faanes said. “We were prepared and Falkner came in and did a great job.”
Appleton got a second run on Reiland’s two-out double in the second.
Lefty Will Monroe shut the door through four innings but left in favor of Reiland in the fifth. Reiland was the winner thanks to his clutch double in the sixth.
“Those two defensive plays saved us,” Monroe said. “Our guys are fighters, they never quit.”
In a four-game slate today, Appleton plays the Chippewa-Wisconsin Rapids survivor at 5:30 p.m.
In Friday’s first game, Oshkosh scored five runs in the second and made them stand in a 5-4 win over Oconomowoc.
APPLETON 4, EAU CLAIRE PIZZA HUT 3
PIZZA HUT (3)
AB-R-H-RBI: Gabe O’Brien, cf, 3-0-1-1, Connor Stoik, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Marcus Cline, c, 3-0-0-1, Ethan Kjellberg, dh/p, 3-0-0-0, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 2-1-0-0, Carter Hesselman, ss, 2-0-1-0, Jack Fentress, rf, 3-0-1-1, Logan Rasmussen, lf, 3-1-1-0, Joel Zachow, 2b, 3-1-1-0. Totals 24-3-5-3.
APPLETON (4)
Aaron Rieland, cf/p, 4-0-2-3, TJ Vaneperen, 2b, 3-0-0-0, Will Monroe, p/1b/rf, 2-1-1-0. Bubba Thompson, ss, 3-0-1-0, Wes Sommers, c, 2-0-0-0, Ben Babich, lf, 3-1-2-0, Carson Kolbe, 1b, 2-2-2-0, Brennan Chynoweth, rf, 1-0-0-0, Chase Dornfeld, rf, 0-0-0-0, Max Martine, 3b, 3-0-0-0, Noah Leopold, rf, 0-0-0-0. Totals 23-4-8-3.
Pizza Hut 000 021 0 — 3 5 2
Appleton 110 002 x — 4 8 0
E — Schaller, Zachow. LOB — Pizza Hut 6, Appleton 8. 2B – Reiland 2, O’Brien, Babich. Sac – Vaneperen, Chynoweth, Kolbe, Hesselman. SF – Cline.
IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
Pizza Hut
Levi Schaller;1;0;1;0;2;0
Jackson Falkner, L;4;7;3;3;1;2
Kjellberg;1;1;0;0;0;2
Appleton
Monroe;5;4;2;2;3;3
Reiland, W;2;1;1;1;1;1
WP – Schaller. U – Paul Ausman, Rick Baier, Denny Whiteside. T – 2:08.