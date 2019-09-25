A total of 29 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down Tuesday night in the Chippewa Valley.
Chippewa County Emergency Management director Dennis Brown said 14 homes sustained "major damage or were destroyed," and another 15 had "significant damage."
The tornado touched down in Elk Mound around 7:43 p.m. and traveled east into Chippewa County, moving through the town of Wheaton and ending just west of Chippewa Falls, said Caleb Grunzke, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Brown said the tornado was on the ground for 4.3 miles, and it was a half-mile wide. A total of 1,520 acres were impacted. A total of 25 square miles was searched for people with injuries, he added.
Gov. Tony Evers toured the storm damage for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon, including talking to homeowners and volunteers at the scene.
"It's an extraordinary amount of damage," Evers said after the tour. "It shows the force of nature. The good news about these events ... is the people of Wheaton stepped up to the plate. The good news is there were no major injuries or deaths."
Evers praised the state and area local management offices for getting so much done in one day, as roads are now open. A command post was set up at the Wheaton town hall, where volunteers checked in and got job assignments.
"At the end of the day, all that training pays off," Evers said.
Brown reminded people who head out to help today to be cautious of partially fallen trees and be aware of any downed power lines.
A semi driver was reportedly injured after a crash on Highway 29 during the tornado, Chippewa County Emergency Management said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.
A resident of an overturned mobile home “was reportedly transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries,” according to the news release. Several people with electronic medical devices needed help due to power outages.
Dunn Energy Cooperative reported over 500 outages Wednesday afternoon in the town of Wheaton, according to an outage map.
The NWS will investigate another possible tornado that started just east of Chippewa Falls. That unconfirmed circulation started around 8:20 p.m.
A NWS survey team was on site Wednesday in the town of Wheaton. The team plans to investigate the possible tornado in Chippewa Falls, Grunzke said.
Local crews were also assessing damage Wednesday morning.
Cleanup crews didn’t need additional volunteers as of Wednesday morning, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The American Red Cross provided emergency food to responders. Checking on residents and clearing roads were the Chippewa County Highway Department, Chippewa Fire District responders and mutual aid departments.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office urged people to stay away from downed power lines and damaged trees, and to be careful when using chain saws or cleanup equipment.
The Sheriff’s Office stated: “People are often injured during cleanup efforts following storms.”
Property owners affected by the tornado who need help with debris removal should call the Chippewa County Emergency Management office at 715-726-7728.
Clean brush can be taken to the gravel lot east of the Wheaton Fire Station, 3900 38th St., Elk Mound.
Those interested in cleaning up debris should report to the Wheaton Fire Station between 9 and 10 a.m. today.
Volunteers must be 18 years old and should dress appropriately, according to Chippewa County Emergency Management.
Farm and property owners in need of debris removal should call 2-1-1.