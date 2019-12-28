4. Storm ravages region.
A Sept. 24 tornado that swept through Elk Mound and the town of Wheaton caused more than $3 million in damage, destroying or damaging 29 homes and knocking down hundreds of trees. Luckily, there were just a few minor injuries reported.
Gov. Tony Evers came to survey the damage the next day.
The cleanup efforts began immediately that night, with police on the scene, and crews removed trees that were blocking roads. Over the course of the next week, thousands of volunteers showing up at the fire station in Wheaton, many who were from outside the Chippewa Valley, including some coming from Minnesota. About 500 high school and middle school students in the Elk Mound school district also volunteered an afternoon, cleaning up debris from fields.
Adam Blaskowski, chief at the Wheaton fire station, said five or six of the homes were damaged to the point residents couldn’t return to living there. Most of the damaged homes haven’t been fixed, he added.
“There have been a couple sheds that went back up,” Blaskowski said Dec. 17. “No houses have gone back up yet; it was just too close to winter. But the cleanup is way ahead of what I would have expected.”
The EF3 tornado was on the ground for 4.3 miles, and it was a half-mile wide. A total of 1,520 acres were impacted. A total of 25 square miles was searched for people with injuries.
Officials at the fire station collected, sorted and created an online listing of all items located in the fields, so people who lost their property could track it down.
Blaskowski said the positive of the storm is the way everyone rallied together afterward.
“The way the community came together to help out, it just blows my mind,” he said.