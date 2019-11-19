CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls is continuing to see tourism growth, according to the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jackie Boos, the chamber's tourism director, spoke to the City Council on Tuesday about the positive numbers they saw over the course of 2019.
"We had a really great year of tourism and destination marketing," Boos told the council. "We're really looking forward to our 2020 marketing campaign, and extending that message into other markets."
Between the city's 150th anniversary and other events lilke One Fest and the Blues Festival, the city saw strong hotel revenue. The Chamber collects 6% hotel tax.
"(Hotel) occupancy is about 58 percent," Boos said, saying that translated to about $300,000 in revenue. "It's pretty level. Summer is always busy, with the festivals."
Among the new events in the city in 2019 was the Wisconsin Game Fest in September, and the Chamber worked with Travel Wisconsin to promote that event, which turned out to be successful.
Boos said their goal is to bring more guests from out of the area into the city, and thus into hotels, and not just appeal to city residents.
"All of our digital campaigns are targeted to people outside the area," she said.
Another liquor license coming
The city has been locked in at 31 liquor licenses for years, with that number set by state statute, based on population. One of those liquor licenses is a "reserve license," which means a business pays $10,000 to obtain it.
Mayor Greg Hoffman announced that the city has officially crossed 14,000 residents, which means the city is now eligible for an additional liquor license.
"We have to do our due diligence," Hoffman said after the meeting. "I know there is interest. Liquor licenses are tough to come by."
City clerk Bridget Givens said that when the state allowed the city its first reserve license, the new Cobblestone Hotel paid that fee to obtain it.
In recent years, when a liquor license has become available, two or three businesses have applied for them. Micon Cinemas is among the businesses that sought one but wasn't granted it.
Recent businesses that have surrendered them include Pizza Hut and the Timber Terrace Golf Course.