EAU CLAIRE — Seeking to make the case for an ordinance under consideration, Eau Claire’s city manager said the community is at a crossroads when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at a Friday morning virtual town hall meeting, Dale Peters said when deciding between letting the virus run its course by reducing public health orders to just suggestions or continuing with requirements based on science and local data, he recommends the latter.
“We as a community chose to lead, rather than be led by the disease,” he said.
Peters and other local government officials spoke about the local health officer ordinance that the Eau Claire County Board and City Council both are scheduled to vote on next month.
The virtual town hall was presented by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce to get more information on the proposed legislation before the business group issues its stance on the topic on Oct. 5. More than 200 were registered to attend the virtual town hall, and it was also streamed on local TV station WEAU’s website.
The ordinance would allow the local health director to continue issuing public health orders, which has been done since mid-May after the state Supreme Court struck down the statewide safer-at-home order. Local public health orders have included a requirement for social distancing, reduced capacities for businesses and limits on the size of public gatherings.
Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, credited those measures for keeping the community’s level of COVID-19 down to a manageable level, but said that’s no reason to stop practicing those precautions, especially while the state continues to have a problem.
“Wisconsin is seen as a hot spot at the moment,” she said, noting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have rated the state at a high risk for community spread of COVID-19.
While she did compliment the general compliance of area residents with the health orders, she noted that the number of new cases seen in Eau Claire have been rising, especially this month. Early in the pandemic, the county set a goal of 10 new cases a day, but there have been times in recent weeks where it’s reached seven times that, she said.
City and county officials have repeatedly stated that the proposed ordinance does not expand on powers already given to the top local public health official by state statutes. And the local ordinance adds legislative oversight so the City Council or County Board could vote on whether health orders should be enforced or voluntary.
Since the proposal became public earlier this month, it has drawn protests from Eau Claire area residents who believe it is a government overreach. As proposed, the ordinance would not apply just to COVID-19, but remain available for potential future community wide public health threats.
One of those watching Friday morning’s virtual town hall was Rebecca Zimmerman of Eau Claire, who started the Facebook group “Eau Claire Parents wanting to return to normal,” which has grown to just over 1,200 members since starting in August.
After watching the town hall, Zimmerman said she was disappointed that more people weren’t given a chance to speak and seek clarification on unclear answers given by officials. Still, she was looking forward to the chamber’s promise to follow-up on other questions submitted for the event that couldn’t be answered during the hourlong virtual meeting.
She and others have criticized the ordinance’s language as too vague and putting too much power in the hands of an unelected official. Members of the group have urged public officials to hold in-person public hearings — as opposed to virtual meetings — so residents can more effectively ask questions and express their stances on the topic.
The proposed ordinance includes the ability for the health department to issue $200 fines for people or businesses that violate health orders, as well as the potential for a business to lose a license granted by the city.
However, the primary method the health department has used so far and expects to continue is educating businesses and individuals who haven’t been following public health orders, county Administrator Kathryn Schauf said.
“Enforcement would be very limited to the most egregious circumstances,” she said.