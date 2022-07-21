EAU CLAIRE — The town of Washington is suing the City of Eau Claire to void last month’s annexation of 422 acres.
The lawsuit filed last week in Eau Claire County Court alleges the petition used to bring the property into city limits was invalid because it lacked approval from one of the affected landowners.
“The owner of one large plot of land — indeed, the only land in the proposed annexation area that borders the city — has not signed the petition,” stated the civil complaint signed attorney Richard Manthe.
About 123 acres of Lowes Creek County Park was included in the annexation, but its owner — the Eau Claire County government — did not have a representative sign the petition.
The parkland was used to reach privately owned parcels located deeper in the town. Those are 64 acres owned by Todd Hauge and 235 acres that Laverne Stewart has. New housing from a group of local companies has been planned on Stewart’s land.
“Without the county land, no portion of the Stewart nor Hauge properties would be contiguous to the city,” Manthe wrote.
As Hauge and Stewart filed a unanimous petition for annexation indicating all landowners agree to it, the lawsuit contends it is void without a signature from the county government.
Manthe’s filing noted that Hague and Stewart had the option of a 50% annexation petition — requiring just half or more landowners to approve bringing their property into a city — but didn’t go that route.
But the city contends there is legal precedent showing that the county’s approval is not required for this annexation.
“Wisconsin case law makes clear that non-developable public property is not taken into account when determining the sufficiency of an annexation petition,” Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer stated in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
He confirmed Thursday that the city had been served the lawsuit. Upon service, the city has 20 days to issue a written reply to the lawsuit.
The city will look forward to opportunities for a mutual resolution with the town while vigorously defending the city’s lawful action, Hoffer stated.
“The city’s decision to annex the territory complies with Wisconsin law and is grounded in sound public policy,” Hoffer wrote.
The annexation will help toward the community’s goal of providing more housing in an environmentally sound manner with city services including water and sewer utilities, he said.
The City Council voted 9-2 on June 14 to annex the property.
The town’s legal counsel had sent letters to city officials prior to that vote stating the annexation request was invalid without the county’s approval, the lawsuit stated.
Manthe is part of a trio of attorneys from Madison law firm Stafford Rosenbaum who are representing the town in the lawsuit. The other two attorneys are Larry Konopacki and David Hollander.