EAU CLAIRE — The town of Washington is suing the City of Eau Claire to void last month’s annexation of 422 acres.

The lawsuit filed last week in Eau Claire County Court alleges the petition used to bring the property into city limits was invalid because it lacked approval from one of the affected landowners.

