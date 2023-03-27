EAU CLAIRE — Town of Washington residents voiced opposition Monday night to a developer’s second attempt to annex 438 acres into Eau Claire so a housing development could be made on about half of that land.
Brad Flores, whose backyard would abut new homes proposed for the Orchard Hills subdivision, urged the Eau Claire City Council to vote no today when the annexation comes up on its agenda.
“Let’s look for some property that is in fact adjacent to the city and not requiring us to annex some parkland to make it contiguous to the city limits,” he said.
The 438 acres slated for annexation today includes a portion of Lowes Creek County Park, which isn’t planned for development. However, annexing that parkland is necessary to reach the remaining parcels, including the 238 acres that local group CDPG Developers intends to turn into new housing.
This is the developer’s second attempt at annexing after an Eau Claire County judge last month voided the annexation approved last year by the City Council. The judge’s decision was due to the first annexation attempt lacking approval from the park’s owner, the Eau Claire County government. CDPG Developers are following a different annexation procedure this time that does not require the county’s signature, but it does include all of the private landowners in the area to be annexed.
The town of Washington has urged the annexation to be rejected and a petition with over 600 names is seeking the same as well.
Town resident Mike Rindo said he supported the original plan for Orchard Hills proposed a couple of years ago that would build rural homes and remain part of the town. But he’s against extending city limits around the land and creating an “isolated island of high-density” housing.
Rindo contends the proposed annexation is creating unnecessary animosity and goes against the spirt of intergovernmental agreements between Eau Claire and neighboring towns.
“There’s another important consideration here — long-term city-town relations,” he said.
Audience seating in the council chamber was full Monday night with additional attendees in overflow rooms to watch the proceedings and wait for their turn to speak. The City Council held public discussions on numerous items with the annexation accounting for a sizable portion of the crowd. A public hearing on a proposed vehicle registration fee was scheduled afterwards, but that was too late for the Leader-Telegram’s publication deadline.
The team developing Orchard Hills said they have adjusted their plans through meetings held during fall and winter with neighbors.
Paul Holzinger, owner of Holzinger Homes in Altoona and a member of CDPG Developers, told the council about how the number of dwellings planned for Orchard Hills has gone down after listening to neighbors’ concerns.
Initially the group of local developers had eyed up to 1,550 dwellings — a mix of single-family homes, apartments and twin homes — on the 238 acres slated for new housing. But after meeting with neighbors in recent months, the number has gone down to about 860 dwellings.
Holzinger acknowledged that not everyone at the meetings would be satisfied by that, as some want the land kept in its current vacant state.
“I don’t know that we’re ever going to solve all of it for every individual,” he said.
However, he added that the community needs more homes and the land has long expected to become a residential development.
That need to supply housing has been the focus of supporters of the Orchard Hills development.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement Monday in support of the annexation, which is also did in 2022.
“We will support approval of responsible development proposals that meet needs to increase housing supply, including appropriate annexation, zoning, site plan and other approvals,” the business group wrote. “Although it is often natural for neighbors to resist change, it is important to consider the overall community welfare and give it priority while respecting public input.”
Neighbors have raised issues of housing density, road safety and issues pertaining to municipal services.
In his comments to the City Council, Flores referenced the cost to extend utility lines out to Orchard Hills.
“Now we’re looking at about $3.25 million to run utilities out to this area,” he said.
Dave Solberg, city engineer and deputy city manager, provided cost estimates for getting water and sewer service to the site.
Extending sewer lines out to the subdivision will cost about $1.85 million and municipal water mains will be another $1.25 million and $1.5 million, he said.
For both of those, Solberg said the city’s utilities do budget for expansions to get municipal services out to growth areas.
“It’s something that the city plans for,” Solberg said.
He noted the new Country Jam music festival grounds as an example of such recent expansions.