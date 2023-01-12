EAU CLAIRE — Townhomes are planned on Eau Claire's south side at a lot that has been vacant since a house fire happened there about seven years ago.

Local housing developer Haselwander Properties intends to create five buildings with a total of 36 townhomes among them at 3421 Cypress St.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter