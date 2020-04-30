Dylan Cooper will be leaving some big things behind.
But as good as the scene in the rear-view mirror is, what’s ahead was too exciting to pass up.
The UW-Eau Claire track and field star has set the bar high with the Blugolds. As the co-record holder for the best heptathlon score of all-time in Division III, that goes without saying.
There are also the individual school and WIAC records he holds, the national field athlete of the year honors, and the team national championship he helped the Blugolds win last outdoor season to talk about.
It’s a pretty extensive list of accolades for the Holmen native. And while he could have tried to add to it by taking advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes, he believes it’s time to move on. He’s got his eyes on the next prize: the Olympic Trials.
“It was definitely a tough decision, knowing what we’re capable of here, what we’ve done and what we planned to do. That definitely makes it really hard to leave,” Cooper said. “But personally, I have some really big goals for myself in the sport. I just know that to achieve them, I need to do what’s going to be the best for myself athletically.”
So Cooper, who was already a fifth-year senior this year, will look to the future. He’s heading to North Carolina in July to work with coach Mike Young and some of the best athletes the decathlon has to offer. He’ll join nationally-ranked decathletes — including No. 1 in the country during the 2019 season — as he trains and chases qualification to the Olympic Trials.
He’ll head there fresh off an indoor season in which his score of 5,441 in the WIAC championship heptathlon tied the Division III record. That topped the previous WIAC record by 56 points.
Ask those around the Eau Claire team, and they say he had a good shot to make the national record his own at the national championships. But they can only speculate, with the NCAA meet and outdoor season both canceled in response to the coronavirus.
“When you look at what he already accomplished,” Blugolds assistant coach Sarah Glidden — who coaches the decathlon and heptathlon — said, “tying the national record at conference, I have all the confidence in the world that he would have broken that and would’ve been the national champion in both the heptathlon and decathlon. There were definitely big things coming.”
For the men, the heptathlon is contested during the indoor season. The decathlon takes over in outdoor.
Last year, Cooper was the national runner-up in the decathlon with a score of 7,251. To qualify for the Olympic Trials, decathletes need to hit 7,900.
With the chance to train with some of the best on the planet, Cooper is confident he can get his numbers to where they need to be.
“They’re guys that can mentor me, where over the last couple of years I’ve been the guy that mentors others,” he said. “I just think it’ll be extremely good to finally be right in the middle of the pack, learning from other people and having that elite competition every day.”
With meets on hold across the country, nobody can earn a Trials qualifying spot at the moment. So Cooper will train with an eye on next year, when he hopes he’ll be able to show off his growth and clinch a spot at the Trials.
If anything, he said, the Olympics being postponed a year may have helped him.
“Obviously we’ve done some fantastic things at Eau Claire, and we’ve been able to develop some really fantastic guys in my event and others,” Cooper said. “But I think just getting to that next level of training, and really, really taking everything that seriously is going to make it a blessing to have another year (before the Trials).”
Glidden has no doubt an extra year of preparation will provide a great chance for Cooper to meet his goals.
“Dylan is always the hardest worker in the room,” she said. “He’s focused on being the best, and he knows there’s a lot of sacrifices to be made to be on the level that he’s on. I think what really sets him apart is just the way he works and the multi-mentality. He knows he’s different, he knows he’s an uncommon athlete. And he’s uncommon in his outlook — he’s the first one on the track, the last one to leave.
“If it’s not this year, he’s going to (qualify for the Trials) in the next. I think that ultimately he has what it takes to go to the next level. That’s why he’s doing this. He wouldn’t want to ask ‘what if?’”
For the time being, Cooper is doing his best to sync up his schedule with the other athletes in North Carolina. When he gets down there, he wants to be able to jump right in.
He’s looking to make the United States squad for the annual Thorpe Cup — a head-to-head decathlon and heptathlon competition between the U.S. and Germany.
And if everything goes to plan, he’ll get a chance to earn his spot among the country’s best athletes in Eugene, Ore. at the 2021 Trials.
“Right now that’s kind of my goal is to get a Team USA jersey on for the Thorpe Cup,” Cooper said. “And then I’m planning on doing another four, five years of competition. If that leads to an Olympic team, I’m going to continue to work for that. I wouldn’t say by any means that it’s completely out of reach.”