The accolades just keep on coming for Kyra Arendt.
Year after year, she continues to add more to her haul. As a freshman at UW-Milwaukee, the Bloomer graduate was named the Horizon League Freshman Field Athlete of the Year during both the indoor and outdoor track and field season.
As a sophomore, she broke through with her first Horizon League championship in the indoor triple jump.
This year was set to be her best yet, but the season was half-lived. After winning both the triple jump and long jump titles at the Horizon League indoor championships, the outdoor season was scrapped due to the coronavirus. Her bid to make it a season sweep of the two events never got off the ground.
It denied the junior jumper a chance to take her Horizon League dominance to a new level.
“I was definitely disappointed,” Arendt said. “At least I have one more year. ... But it was disappointing, because things were going in a good direction for our team.”
Her hope was to earn a berth to NCAA regionals, but that target will need to wait another year.
It’s not an unrealistic goal for the junior, according to Panthers head coach Andrew Basler. Missing the outdoor season hurts a bit in that regard, but it’s not the end of the world for the ultimate goal.
“The thing is, the outdoor season is so short. So while we’re missing the outdoor season, it’s not like a full fall or a full indoor,” Basler said. “But I think it’s going to help motivate her, because I think we both knew she was capable of making the first round of nationals this outdoor season in triple jump and probably getting close in long jump.”
Basler took over the Milwaukee program following the 2018 season — Arendt’s freshman campaign. While doing his research on what kind of roster he was inheriting, the Bloomer grad stuck out as someone to keep an eye on.
He proved to be dead on with that prediction.
“It became pretty apparent in a short amount of time that she definitely had the character, work ethic and the desire to really excel in track and field,” Basler said.
With each passing season, Arendt has shown marked improvement. She set a personal record in the long jump (5.84 meters) and cruised in the triple jump (12.31 meters) at this winter’s Horizon League indoor championships.
It’s a tribute to her work ethic, which includes plenty of time spent lifting weights.
“I think the biggest thing with college is spending more time in the weight room compared to high school,” Arendt said. “And I’ve been trying to get back on track with technique, especially in long jump.”
Heading into the college ranks, Arendt tweaked her long jump technique to get the most out of her leaps. It’s led her to become one of the top jumpers in program history.
Her long jump at this year’s Horizon indoor meet is the ninth-best in Milwaukee’s history. In triple jump, she has the third-best mark ever posted at the school. And there’s still more potential.
“In long jump, she took a huge jump forward last year and this year during the indoor season we were really able push the envelope in long jump,” Basler said. “The thing with Kyra is when she had those jumps, both her and I were both happy, but I wouldn’t say completely satisfied. Because we both know there’s so much more there.”
But to reach that potential, finding ways to stay sharp during the long layoff between the last indoor season and next year will be key.
That won’t be easy, with tracks widely closed across the state for the foreseeable future. No access to jumping pits means no simulating the real thing on her own. But Arendt said she’s ready for the challenge.
“If anything, I’m just more excited to get back and do it next year,” she said. “It gives us more time to do non-jump specific workouts, which could help. Especially for us jumpers, we’re always having joint pain so this could help with that. Physically, I think it might be a nice little time to get some stress off my joints, but mentally I think it’s just going to get me excited for next year.”
And next year, she hopes, will hold a few more conference titles and a shot to compete with the best at nationals.
“Getting a few of us on the team to regionals is the big goal,” she said. “I want to have that experience.”