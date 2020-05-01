Last spring left a bitter taste in Drake Schneider’s mouth.
On the surface, it was a great outdoor track season for the Montana State sophomore. He successfully defended his Big Sky Conference title in the 400-meter hurdles — shattering the school record in the process — and earned a spot at the Division I NCAA championship preliminary meet.
But the NCAA meet, colloquially known as regionals, didn’t go as the Eau Claire Memorial graduate would have liked. His time of 52.95 seconds in the 400 hurdles left him in 44th place and eliminated him in the first round. Despite a strong start in the race, a misstep midway through cost him precious seconds and ultimately sent him home early.
“I was a little star-struck when I showed up because I knew everybody’s name around me and they probably didn’t even know who I was,” Schneider said. “I think the biggest thing I probably took away from it was that you have to learn that once you hit a time, you have to have confidence that you actually belong where you’re at. Because I was more nervous than excited at that meet. I was in their tax bracket, but for some reason I didn’t really feel like it.”
Lesson learned. And it was probably better to learn it as a sophomore than later in his career.
Montana State sprints, hurdles and relays coach Jay Turner said what he could to the young runner in the aftermath: it will make him better in the long run.
“Having aspirations to get to the NCAA championship meet, for him to get that experience and be able to go through the travel, the bright lights, that all helps,” Turner said. “I allowed him to have some time, gather his thoughts and come to grips with things, and then after that I just said ‘it’s a learning experience, and you’ll come back even stronger.’”
Schneider isn’t planning on letting the pageantry of the meet get the better of him again. He was as motivated as ever entering his junior year. But to prove he’s ready to aim higher, he’ll need to wait another year. This year’s outdoor season was canceled in response to the coronavirus.
“I was super motivated, because I was ready to come back and show myself that I was with the right group of people last year at regionals. I had my sights set on trying to get through regionals this year,” Schneider said. “So I was pretty devastated (when the season was canceled). There was about a week and a half or two weeks right after I found out where I didn’t work out because I was so upset. ... Just to have all that work, it wasn’t stripped away, but to not be able to actually use it is tough.”
He was able to complete most of his indoor season this winter, and to good effect. He earned bronze medals in the 200-meter and 400-meter at the Big Sky championships, with his 200 time of 21.64 seconds landing as the fourth-fastest run in school history.
While he definitely excels in hurdles — he was a state champion in the 300 hurdles for the Old Abes in 2017 — the noted improvement in the sprint events is hard to argue with.
“I have coached a very long time, and Drake is on the very, very short list of athletes who have the level of determination that he has,” Turner said.
The strong indoor season served as the perfect appetizer for what Schneider, the son of UW-Eau Claire track and field coach Chip Schneider, was hoping would be a breakout outdoor season.
Instead, he’ll have to hope it carries over to next year.
“My times indoor were quite a bit faster than the year before, which was all the more reason I was looking forward to getting those hurdles on the track this spring,” he said.
Schneider, who is back in Eau Claire preparing to return to Montana in the coming weeks, remains as motivated as ever. He’s been able to work out on a track lately, and feels he’s in the best shape of his life.
He’ll try to stay that way as he gears up for next season. After all, he wants it to end at the hallowed ground of track and field: Eugene, Ore.
Not just once, either. Oregon’s Hayward Field is slated to host the NCAA championship in early June of 2021. A little over a week later, it’ll be home to the best of the best with the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Schneider wants to be there for both.
“I think the sky is the limit,” Turner said.