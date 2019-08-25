ELLSWORTH -- The driver of a farm tractor was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Ellsworth.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's northwest region office:
At about 4:26 p.m. Saturday, a farm tractor driven by Harvey R. Dohrer, 78, of Ellsworth was struck driven by a 1966 Dodge car driven by James H. Phernetton, 56, also of Ellsworth, as it crossed Highway 72 on 430th Street east of Ellsworth.
Dohrer suffered critical injuries and was flown by Mayo One to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Phernetton suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the State Patrol. Assisting agencies included the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Ellsworth Fire Department.