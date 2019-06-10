Motorists not attending the Blue Ox Music Festival may want to bypass a section of Crescent Avenue on Thursday in the Eau Claire area.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office:
Traffic will be restricted Thursday, opening day of the three-day event, on Crescent between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road from 6 a.m. to about 10 p.m. in the town of Union. Commuters who use Crescent Avenue are advised to use an alternate route.
Traffic will return to normal after 10 p.m. Thursday and should not be affected during the remainder of the festival, as most of the festival attendees camp at the site and stay for all three days.
The fifth annual Blue Ox, a bluegrass-Americana festival, will feature artists such as the following:
Thursday: Infamous Stringdusters, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Lil Smokies and Lowest Pair.
Friday: Trampled By Turtles, Pert Near Sandstone, “The Travelin’ McCourys Tip Their Hat to Sam Bush,” Fruition, Del McCoury Band, Jeff Austin Band, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Pokey LaFarge.
Saturday: Railroad Earth, Pert Near Sandstone, Billy Strings, the Dead South, Charlie Parr, Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan’s Carter Stanley’s Eyes, Them Coulee Boys.
For tickets and more information about the event, call 715-602-4440 or visit blueoxmusicfestival.com.