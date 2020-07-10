The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans on a major traffic switch on Interstate 94 next week to accommodate replacing pavement on the highway's Knapp Hill segment.
The switch is planned to take place overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, but the effort is dependent on the weather. According to WisDOT, initially three lanes of traffic will flow on the east side of I-94, and one will remain on the west side of the four-lane freeway.
On the westbound side of I-94: Traffic in the westbound driving lane will be shifted to the north shoulder from 160th Street west to just west of WIS 128, both in rural Knapp. Signs will direct trucks to stay in this lane. The westbound driving lane will have a 15-foot maximum width from County K to County Q.
On the eastbound side of I-94: Eastbound traffic will shift from a temporary road to new eastbound lanes between County Q and 160th Street. From 160th Street to 250th Street, eastbound traffic will be shifted to the south shoulder. Traffic in the westbound passing lane will split to the eastbound side of I-94 near 250th Street in rural Menomonie. The westbound passing lane will have a 15-foot maximum width from County K to County Q.
During peak travel times, two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained, but there may be single-lane closures in each direction during non-peak hours. "Once the contractor completes the westbound lanes, anticipated in late August to early September, the configuration will be flipped, with three lanes of traffic flowing on the west side of I-94 and one on the east side," reads a WisDOT news release.
"This traffic concept is a little different from what we are used to seeing and traveling," said Tara Weiss, a project development section chief for WisDOT's Northwest Region, "so work zone awareness will be very important."
A steep hill between Menomonie and Hudson with a deep ravine in the median marks the stretch of interstate, which is traveled by more than 36,000 vehicles daily.
"We were limited by the hill," said Nicole Passuello, who is overseeing the project for WisDOT. "It has a huge ravine, and it would have taken millions of dollars to fill that in to accommodate a more traditional traffic split."
Hoffman Construction of Black River Falls is the contractor for the work, which is part of a $57.5 million project that spans 8.4 miles between WIS 128 in St. Croix County and 250th Street in Dunn County, according to WisDOT, and includes removing and replacing the concrete pavement and six bridges, grading, marking pavement and installing guardrail, cable barrier and right-of-way fencing. Construction began in March 2019 and is anticipated to be completed in November.
The 59-mile stretch of I-94 between Hudson and Eau Claire was dedicated on Oct. 29, 1959, according to WisDOT historical records.