For the second year in a row, Altoona teachers and staffers have been trained to barricade doors, counter an attacker by throwing classroom objects and escape from a school shooter situation.
Those techniques — and more awareness about school violence — are part of the reason why no one was killed in two Wisconsin school shootings within two days this week, said Dan Peggs, Altoona schools superintendent.
A 16-year-old student stabbed a school resource officer who then shot the teenager at Oshkosh West High School just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Neither the officer nor student had suffered what were expected to be life-threatening injuries, said Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith Tuesday afternoon. He said the officer shot the teenager once.
The student and the officer were taken to hospitals, but no one else was injured, said Oshkosh police spokeswoman Katherine Mann.
Tuesday’s shooting in Oshkosh was about 80 miles north of Monday’s shooting in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha.
A police officer responding to a situation at Waukesha South High School shot an armed male student in a classroom. Officials say that student pointed a handgun at officers. The 17-year-old boy was wounded and is in custody in stable condition. No officers or other students were injured, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said.
Top Chippewa Valley school officials reacted to the two officer-involved shootings.
“Recovery (will) have to happen at those schools,” said Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, Chippewa Falls schools superintendent. “There was the safety incident (the school) had to respond to, but now what’s next for these kids, who just had this really traumatic experience at school?”
In a letter to district parents, Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said parents should talk with their children about noticing unusual incidents at school.
“The frightening thing about so many of these incidents is they happen very quickly and in the moment, and that’s why it’s so important for everyone to be vigilant about their surroundings,” Hardebeck told the Leader-Telegram Tuesday, urging students to report suspicious behavior.
Wisconsin ranked 29th in the country in the number of school threats and violent incidents in the 2017-18 school year; the state saw 88 school-related threats and two violent incidents, according to a report from the Educator’s School Safety Network.
School officers
School resource officers patrol Eau Claire, Altoona and Chippewa Falls schools through agreements between the districts and police departments.
“We certainly practice safety drills on a regular basis,” said Eau Claire Police Sgt. Andy Wise, who oversees the five school resource officers in Eau Claire schools. “If there was an intruder in any of the buildings, the safety protocols would be activated.”
Wise praised the training that districts give staff.
“We can’t forget about their safety, and their need to feel safe at work,” he said.
In Altoona, “the number one tool we use” to prevent school violence is education, Peggs said.
In school violence drills, the district uses the ALICE protocol — an acronym for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
Neither the Altoona nor Eau Claire school districts use metal detectors, Peggs and Hardebeck said.
“There’s a fine line with schools. We need to portray that our school is safe,” Peggs said. “I think as soon as you put metal detectors on the front doors, the thought is instantly it’s not as safe of an environment.”
Peggs added that the district could not bear the cost of staffing every metal detector at an intermediate-middle school complex that has around 30 exterior doors, and that research indicates building a culture of safety is a “much better bang for your buck.”
The Eau Claire district supervises certain doors that visitors can access, Hardebeck said.
When Roosevelt Elementary receives a secure entrance in the summer of 2020, all Eau Claire schools will have entrances that require visitors to pass a front office before reaching classrooms.
Eliopoulos declined to comment on specific security features at Chippewa Falls schools, citing security concerns for the school’s security plan — but Chippewa Falls schools do drill school violence protocols, like fire or tornado drills, she said.
“We hope we never need to use them, but we also want our staff and students to know how to respond,” Eliopoulos said.
In a violent situation, the Altoona school district could use its camera system and public address system to broadcast the perpetrator’s location, Peggs said.
Teachers, office staff, custodians and every district staff member has been trained for an ALICE response created by shooting training company ALICE Training Institute, Peggs said.
After practicing countering a shooter and barricading doors, teachers will give some level of training to their students — from reading a children’s book to telling them about rally points nearby, Peggs said.
“Staying alive is their number one job,” Peggs said.
Schools secure
Students are safe in Chippewa Valley schools, superintendents said.
“Essentially, as a whole, schools are still safe places to be,” Eliopoulos said. “In this case, two situations have caught our attention because they are so tragic and shocking.”
Hardebeck praised the district’s relationship with the Eau Claire Police Department.
“We work very closely with our SROs,” she said. “…We certainly have protocols in place to be able to summon police support if needed.”
Active shooter training has evolved from students hiding en masse in the corners of classrooms to evacuations and active problem-solving, Peggs said.
“While we’re very aware of these situations, I think a prime example is that these two horrific situations happened ... but nobody died,” Peggs said. “It’s unfortunate that it happened, but it was handled in a way that there was zero loss of life. I think that’s a significant change.
“We’ve always had moments where we’re afraid of what’s going to happen,” Peggs said. “That can’t stop us from doing what our job is, which is educating kids.”