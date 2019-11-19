Four miles of Eau Claire’s recreational trails will be first in line for plowing when the city clears snow off its network of paved pedestrian paths.
Wintermission Eau Claire, a community campaign aimed at keeping people active and social when it’s cold outside, announced Tuesday that the loop-shaped route will have highest priority among the city’s 34 miles of pedestrian trails.
“Having a four-mile portion of Eau Claire’s central city trails plowed at high priority after snow events signals a resounding investment in residents’ physical and mental health,” Jake Wrasse, Wintermission Eau Claire spokesperson, said in a news release.
The loop encircles the Randall Park neighborhood where many UW-Eau Claire students live and it includes several community facilities. Phoenix, Owen and Lakeshore parks are along the route, plus Hobbs Ice Center, Lakeshore Elementary School and the university campus.
Signs along the route are going up this week, letting residents know it will be cleared quickly after a snowfall in case they are in the mood for a run, walk or bike ride.
But that doesn’t mean they’ll be plowed before city streets.
“Streets take priority over any of our trails,” said Jeff Pippenger, the city’s community services director.
When winter storms hit, the city first sends out 13 large plows — a portion of its total fleet — to patrol 86 miles of arterial routes to keep snow and ice from accumulating. That leaves drivers and equipment available to start clearing off recreational trails during those storms, Pippenger said.
However, after the snow stops falling and a full citywide streets cleanup is ordered — including quiet neighborhood roads — the entire plowing crew and fleet of about 45 trucks is required.
“At that time the trails will likely not be addressed when we do the streets,” Pippenger said.
But when trails do get plowed, the new loop will be first.
Along with Wintermission, the push for the loop’s higher priority also came from local running organizations that wanted a reliable route for their members to use year-round.
“In a climate like ours, it can be difficult to stay active year-round, and many runners report they fall out of good habits in winter because their summer running routes aren’t accessible,” Matt Evans, who teaches a distance running class at UW-Eau Claire, said in a news release.
City trails are used in training runs for Evans’ class, which is open to students and other community members. A main goal of the class is to get people ready for the Eau Claire Marathon in early May, which means participants will be working on their mileage during winter on the city trails.
Sections of the newly designated trail route already were high on the city’s list for plowing trails.
“A lot of these trails we were getting at anyway,” Pippenger said, noting that they see a high amount of use year-round.
Now the entire four-mile loop will be elevated to “priority 1” status. Because it is just adjusting the priority of sections within the entire trail system, Pippenger said it won’t mean using any additional city resources.
Raising the priority for the trail loop was the first pilot project announced by Wintermission, which expects to introduce other ideas in coming months to help residents embrace the outdoors.
“Future pilot projects will look at ways to introduce people to winter sports who weren’t familiar with them before,” said Wrasse, who works at UW-Eau Claire as its government and community relations specialist.
That will include ways people can rent equipment for winter recreational activities.
Aside from athletic gear rental, Wintermission is also working on ways to improve accessibility of winter events, plan new activities and spread awareness about positive aspects of the season.
The campaign is funded by a $15,000 grant, which isn’t enough for it to sponsor projects on its own. Instead the group is working to bring together multiple groups that can pool resources toward fostering more winter activities.
“What we can do is connect people with similar passions,” Wrasse said.
After surveying residents early this year, the Wintermission group took residents’ opinions into account in late summer when it began devising projects for this winter.
Following the slate of pilot projects this winter, Wintermission will evaluate how successful each one was and put together a report on them. Scheduled to come out in October 2020, that Winter City Strategy document could then be adopted by Eau Claire or other surrounding communities so they could continue those wintertime initiatives.