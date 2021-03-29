EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council’s loudest advocate for improving public transportation is being challenged in his bid for re-election by a political newcomer in the race for the city’s District 3 seat.
If given a second term next week, incumbent Councilman Jeremy Gragert said he’d continue pushing for better bus service and boosting transportation infrastructure for not just drivers, but also pedestrians and bicyclists.
“Transportation will continue to be one of my top priorities, especially making our streets safer and more efficient for driving, walking and biking,” he said in response to a questionnaire from the Leader-Telegram.
Josh Stanley, a Chippewa Valley native who spent 13 years in South Carolina but returned last year to Eau Claire, is running against Gragert in the April 6 election.
“I’ve seen some things since I returned that have concerned me and I believe we need to be putting the citizen’s concerns first,” Stanley stated when asked why he’s running.
His campaign website states a platform of fiscal responsibility, supporting small businesses and advocating for health freedom.
While transportation has been Gragert’s top topic, he noted initiatives he’d helmed during his first term to give residents more say in their government.
“To increase citizen participation and city accountability, I helped to create a public comment period at every city meeting,” he said.
Neighborhood associations also received some funding from the city budget through an amendment that he took the lead on.
Stanley also lays claim to a desire to better connect citizens to the council, citing his decade as a firefighter in South Carolina as time he spent listening to concerns of the general public.
“I intend to bring a citizens-first perspective to the City Council. It is simple as that,” Stanley wrote.
A distinction between the two candidates is how they view the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year.
“I commend the work of our Eau Claire City-County Health Department and city staff for their leadership and care for our community, and thank the health professionals and frontline workers who have been instrumental in responding to the pandemic,” Gragert wrote.
He credited the city with being innovative by creating drive-thru voting and remote access to municipal services during the pandemic to prevent the virus from spreading among residents and employees.
Stanley contended in his response to the questionnaire that the city has had a limited role in addressing COVID-19.
“The city has done a great job of educating, but our city has had to do very little because the state has mandated all of the restrictions this far,” he wrote. “This is not a criticism, but the truth is the state has stepped in and set the guidelines for dealing with COVID 19.”
His campaign’s website and Facebook page does show his opposition to a local health ordinance approved by the council in February that creates a local face mask requirement should the state-mandated one end.
Both candidates also differ in their ideas to boost the supply of affordable housing in Eau Claire.
Gragert backs the city’s current course — including the Housing Opportunities Commission created last year — but also wants to apply Eau Claire’s 100% renewable energy goal to projects supported by the city’s affordable housing program.
“Long-term affordability requires getting utility costs under control, through sustainable and efficient building design and revitalization, and technologies such as rooftop solar,” he said.
Stanley believes there is a housing shortage, but feels the city doesn’t yet know all the factors creating it.
“We need to figure out how to entice homebuilders to build more affordable housing,” Stanely stated.
One area where he proposed looking for changes to encourage housing is by reviewing the city’s own policies and ordinances that pertain to buildings.
The competition between Gragert and Stanley is one of the three contested races for Eau Claire City Council in the April 6 election.
An article on the District 2 race between incumbent Emily Anderson and challenger Kyle Woodman appeared in Monday's paper. The District 5 race between incumbent Andrew Werthmann and challenger Gabriel Schlieve will be featured in Wednesday's Leader-Telegram.
Two other district seats are uncontested in the upcoming election, giving District 1 incumbent Emily Berge and District 4 incumbent Jill Christopherson their sophomore terms.
The other six members of the City Council — the president and five at-large seats — will face election in coming years. All council members serve three-year terms.