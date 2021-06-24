It had been 20 years since I had backpacked like this. Not a daypack filled with some granola bars, bottled water, a camera and a rain jacket. No. The backpack I strapped into weighed over 50 pounds and carried a week’s worth of food, cook-gear, clothing and a tent. My wife, Regina, wore a similar pack, and our almost 12-year-old son, Henry, had one of my old backpacks and valiantly carried his own burden.
On the first day of our journey, we ascended a ridge and not far up the climb Henry sat down, frustrated. He didn’t want to let us down, but he wasn’t sure he could handle the long miles ahead. We assured him he was doing great. We made some oatmeal, drank water and reshuffled weight from his pack into ours. We continued; the morale slightly improved. There wasn’t another choice.
He gamely trudged on. For the next five days I never saw a younger backpacker. Park rangers would stop to chat with us on the trail and they never failed to remark at Henry’s feat. Isle Royale National Park is almost entirely a federally designated wilderness; it isn’t for the faint of heart. And our boy backpacked over 30 miles, covering another dozen or more miles on laid-back smaller excursions. But a misstep on a slippery rock might mean a broken ankle or femur. Lake Superior was so cold during our stay that falling into that water is a life-or-death scenario. Moose kill more people every year than grizzly bears and Isle Royale has over 3,000 moose. We saw five, two at a fairly intimate distance. The moose we encountered bathing in a beaver pond may have “made” Henry’s trip. We stood and watched the creature eat aquatic plants and enjoy the cold water in the heat of the afternoon. Then we moved on to our next campsite. As a parent, I’m always reticent to celebrate my children’s accomplishments, because frankly, nobody wants to hear about someone else’s kid, who no doubt, is perfect. But I’d like to take this opportunity to tell you that what Henry did was really admirable. For anyone, at any age.
Life comes into tighter focus when you’re backpacking. There is less to worry about. The trivial falls away revealing only the trail before you. That is what you concentrate on, the essential. The trail, your footing, the backpack cutting into your shoulders, the next water break. When you arrive in camp and lay your pack aside, there is relief. You unlace your boots, relax on a rock outcropping, close your eyes, and feel so much lighter after all the day’s effort and rigor.
There is a shock that occurs when you rejoin the life you left to backpack around a wilderness. Food, for one thing. After a week of oatmeal, cheese and sausage, ramen noodles, and freeze-dried dinners (repeat), suddenly, and with almost no effort, you can conjure a pizza out of thin air by dialing a number on your cellphone. You can take a hot shower. You can slide into a cool, fresh bed and lay your head on a soft pillow. These were all luxuries you obsessed about on the trail and, now, they’re commonplace. Your perceptions muddle. On the one hand, your mattress feels better than ever. But on the other, you miss the everywhere smell of pine trees, the sound of loons, and the strength you felt in your calves and lungs.
Literally the day after graduating high school, I set out on a backpacking trip with Nik Novak and another friend to the Porcupine Mountains in Michigan. We were 18 back then, and never much planned those trips. We just slung our packs into someone’s vehicle and left everything behind. And on the trails, we pushed ourselves to make eight, 10, 12 miles a day. We were as free then as we would ever be, families and jobs still years and years off and into the future. When we returned to our teenage lives, I remember that transition being easier, and I think this must stem from the fact that we owned almost nothing. We were just kids, soon headed for college. I could have fit all my worldly belongings in the back of a pickup, no problem.
These days, I could barely fit all the books I own in a U-Haul. To say nothing of my vinyl records. Or any of the other flotsam that is part and parcel or adulthood: a dining room set, couches, beds, microwave, stove, stemware ... The thing is: When I was out there backpacking through Isle Royale, I never thought about any of that stuff. I didn’t miss it at all. None of it. Not even my beloved books or music. I had one book that I carried in my backpack, ironically “Heavier Than Heaven” by Charles Cross, a biography of Kurt Cobain. That was all I needed. One book that I read every night after the sun had finally descended. One book that I read in the wan light of a headlamp in my odiferous sleeping bag. When my eyes grew heavy, I fluffed up a jacket and some damp clothing to form a makeshift pillow and fell asleep.
Another phenomenon that occurs along the trail is this sensation that your group is really a tribe, or maybe a pack. You’ve endured something together, and this shared tribulation has bonded you. On the last day of our backpacking route, we drew closer to basecamp and began encountering day hikers, many of them more advanced in years, many of them wearing jaunty, freshly ironed outfits. I could smell deodorant on these people, cologne and perfume. One man asked us about our route, how many miles we’d covered. When we told him, he scoffed, insinuating he might have covered double that distance.
You should have seen Henry’s face flash with anger. The clueless man and his somewhat apologetic wife moved on and Henry leaned into me saying, “That guy couldn’t have done what we just did!”
I don’t pretend to know a damn thing about parenting. But I know this: Give a kid a backpack and the freedom to explore their own trails. In doing so, they’ll teach themselves everything there is to know about being a good human; travel light and love this, our only planet.