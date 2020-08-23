EAU CLAIRE — The traveling exhibit “Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives” can be seen Sept. 1–Oct. 20 at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
According to a news release from the museum:
Jacob Riis (1849–1914) was a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York City at the turn of the 20th century. His then-novel idea of using photography to put a face to poverty established Riis as a forerunner of modern photojournalism. The exhibit features photographs by Riis and his contemporaries as well as his handwritten journals and personal correspondence. A slate of virtual and in-person programs during the exhibit’s run will connect past to present.
In late 19th century U.S., New York City was the epicenter of America’s thriving economy but spawned some of the worst slums on earth. Danish-born Riis immigrated to America at the age of 20, and after four years of living in poverty, he started a successful career as a newspaper journalist for the New York Tribune and the Evening Star.
By taking photographs to accompany his newspaper articles, Riis began documenting the lives of the impoverished and the places they lived and took refuge. With the development of flash powder, he was able to illuminate nighttime images of those living and working in alleyways, tenements, and sweat shops, among other squalid places in the city.
Over his lifetime Riis wrote many books and gave lantern slide lectures to advocate for social change.
Visitors to the exhibition will experience a Riis presentation: immersive life-size photographs as well as artifacts and personal documentation. The exhibition is made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Jacob A. Riis: How the Other Half Lives” is adapted from the exhibition “Jacob A. Riis: Revealing New York’s Other Half,” organized by the Museum of the City of New York and is part of the NEH on the Road program organized by Mid-America Arts Alliance.
A series of programs inspired by the exhibit will also be offered. “While New York City gained notoriety for its slums, substandard housing conditions were not limited to New York City, then or now,” Chippewa Valley Museum director Carrie Ronnander says in the release. “Local speakers will help connect the exhibit to issues that are so very relevant today, like affordable housing, and encourage people to consider how social change happens.”
The following program will be offered for school-age children:
· “Vintage Toys and Games,” 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 or Oct 7. Discover how children, both rich and poor, played 125 years ago during a virtual Zoom session with museum educator Karen Jacobson and retired Eau Claire school district teacher Rebecca Mattson.
The program provides curriculum-based social studies learning for grades three through five. All participants receive a take-home project kit prior to either session. Pick up times for kits will be 3-5 p.m. Mondays or 3-8 pm. Tuesdays. Cost is $12/child or $20/family, which includes up to three kits.
The following virtual programs are available via Zoom:
· 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15: “Jacob Riis: An Immigrant’s Tale,” presented by Chippewa Valley Museum curator of collections Diana Peterson, covers Riis’ early years in New York City and personal experiences with poverty.
· 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29: “The Other Half Today,” an examination of poverty and homelessness a century after Riis’ time and reflection on the use of media for social change with Chippewa Valley journalist and activist Julian Emerson.
· 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Join City of Altoona planner Joshua Clements for an interactive reflection on how photography of historic tenement housing contributed to modern city planning practices intended to improve public health.
For information on accessing these live programs by phone or computer, visit cvmuseum.com or call the museum at 715-834-7871.
Local funding for the exhibit and accompanying programs was provided Mayo Clinic and Royal Credit Union. Virtual programs are funded by a grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.