CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County district attorney Wade Newell said it is important to hold Colten Treu responsible for the deaths of three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers.
With Treu's pleas on Monday, Newell believes he accomplished that goal.
"It was about holding him accountable," Newell said in a press conference after Treu entered pleas to five charges Monday afternoon.
Newell added he hadn't made any changes in a plea deal offer to Treu's attorneys in recent weeks. Newell declined to say the length of the sentence he will request when sentencing begins March 10.
"There is no agreement, so both sides are free to argue," Newell said.
Treu, 22, 1060 Joseph St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit-and-run, causing great bodily harm.
With Treu's pleas, a January trial has been canceled, and that also was important to Newell.
"You don't want to put the victims through the trauma of a trial," Newell said. "Any time you ask someone to testify at trial, you are asking them to re-live those events."
Each of the homicide convictions carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision. Judge James Isaacson warned Treu that he could make those sentences consecutive to each other, and he doesn't have to follow any recommendations offered by attorneys.
Six other charges were read in to the court record and dismissed, but Isaacson reminded Treu he could consider those offenses as part of his sentence.
Neither attorney requested a pre-sentencing investigation. However, Isaacson ordered a PSI, which is why the sentencing is delayed until March. Newell said he didn't believe the PSI was necessary because the case will come down to the impact of the deaths on the victims.
Sentencing could last two days; Isaacson reserved March 11 as well for more testimony, depending on how many people seek to address the court. Newell said multiple family members have filled out victim impact statements already, but they haven't been filed with the court at this time.
Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister on Nov. 3, 2018, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m.
Officers had followed a fresh fluid trail from the damaged pickup truck at the crash scene 1.8 miles to Treu’s home. The truck, parked inside the garage, had “significant front-end damage, with weeds observed stuck in the front bumper,” the criminal complaint states. However, Treu was not home. He turned himself in shortly before 5 p.m.
Treu claims that his passenger, John Stender, grabbed the steering wheel of his pickup truck, causing the vehicle to swerve and strike the Girl Scouts. Stender has not been charged.
A test from the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene didn’t detect any chemicals or drugs in Treu’s blood sample. However, because Treu didn’t stay at the scene, a blood draw couldn’t be immediately taken. The blood draw was taken after 7 p.m.
Earlier this year, Lake Hallie police officer Adam Meyers testified that Treu’s phone indicated he had looked up information on how long the huffing chemicals could remain in his blood stream.
Treu remains incarcerated. Isaacson revoked Treu's $250,000 cash bond at the conclusion of Monday's hearing.
The four people killed in the crash were Jayna S. Kelley, 9, Autumn A. Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
The fifth person injured was Madalyn Zwiefelhofer; she was hospitalized for three weeks.
The girls attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls.
Treu has one drunken driving conviction from 2014, plus a Sept. 30, 2018, incident in Rusk County where is accused of driving while impaired, causing a rollover crash.