The trial for a Holcombe man accused of shooting and killing Robert Petit in May 2018 got under way Monday in Rusk County Court.
Preston D. Kraft, 33, formerly of 26344 Highway G, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping.
In recent court hearings, Kraft said he intends to “take the stand and tell his story.” He also has asked to make his own opening and closing arguments, and has requested to conduct the trial, and will ask for assistance when needed from counsel, court records show. Kraft is incarcerated on a $250,000 cash bond, but he is allowed to wear civilian clothing before the jury.
On Monday, 14 jurors were selected to hear the case, which could last all week.
Kraft is accused of shooting at Petit in the town of Ruby, northeast of Holcombe in Chippewa County, on April 28, 2018. He is accused of then shooting and killing Petit in Rusk County on May 19, 2018. The charge of attempted homicide in Chippewa County was later dropped.
Kraft has been in the custody of the Department of Health Services, and was transferred to a mental institute after a hearing in fall 2018. Kraft told the court last week he has no intention of entering a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, court records show.
According to the criminal complaint, Petit had told police that he approached Kraft’s camper on April 28, 2018, when Kraft fired a gun in the air, in his direction. Kraft reportedly told him, “If you come any closer, I am going to kill you.” Petit fled the area and alerted authorities.
Three officers approached the camper but found it unoccupied. However, officers found a spent shell casing on the step outside the camper, and that was seized as evidence. No gun was located.
According to the criminal complaint in the Rusk County case, Kraft shot and killed Petit at N1796 S. Blueberry Road in the town of Willard on May 18, 2018. An officer found Petit lying in the driveway at the residence with a head injury. He was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Eau Claire where he was pronounced dead. Kraft was arrested in Rusk County after a five-day manhunt. Officers located him after a tip he was northwest of Ladysmith.