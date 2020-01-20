An Almena woman accused in the stabbing death of her boyfriend on Aug. 10, 2019, is slated to have her trial begin Aug. 24.
Melanie R. Kuula, 44, is charged with second-degree intentional homicide in Barron County Court, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. She stood mute at a hearing last week; a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.
Judge James Babler set the trial for August, with the expectation it could take five days.
Kuula is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend, Brett Bents, on Saturday, Aug. 10, after she claims she caught him in bed with another woman. He died of a single stab wound near his heart, and he suffered blunt-force trauma to his face. The death was ruled a homicide.
Kuula called the Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center at 4:23 p.m. that day, admitting she had stabbed Bents.
When officers arrived, they found him dead in the backyard.
At Kuula’s preliminary hearing in October, the court heard testimony from Turtle Lake police officer Shane Traczyk and Barron County deputy Jeff Nelson, along with Dr. Angelique Strobl of the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Evidence has not yet been sent to the State Crime Lab, which is why the trial has been set that far into the future. Any motions must be filed by March 2. The defense will also have 30 days after the crime lab reports are received to file any additional motions.
Kuula remains incarcerated on a $25,000 cash bond. If she posts bond, Kuula cannot have any contact with several people and she cannot possess or consume alcohol.