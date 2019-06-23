The trial for a 33-year-old Haugen man accused of causing the death of his 3-month-old daughter has been indefinitely delayed.
Curtis A. Strand, 310 W. Third St., is charged in Barron County Court with first-degree reckless homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer. The homicide charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. He pleaded not guilty in March 2018. Strand also is now charged with bail jumping.
The five-day trial was slated to begin last week. However, it was canceled, and Strand isn’t due back in court until Oct. 18 for a motion hearing on the homicide charge. He is slated to have a jury trial on the bail jumping charge on July 8.
Three-month-old Haeven Strand-Dostal “suffered a large fracture to the left side of her skull and as a result of that there was an injury to the brain,” which caused her death, according to Barron County Court records. Doctors advised law enforcement that “it was highly unlikely this type of injury occurred a long time ago and had gone unnoticed.”
Dr. A. Quinn Strobel from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn., examined Strand-Dostal’s autopsy and concluded “the manner of death was a homicide and the cause of death was anoxic encephalopathy due to blunt force head injury.”
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the sheriff’s office responded to a call at Strand’s home on July 9, 2017, for a 3-month-old child who was not breathing. The child was flown to Marshfield Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on July 11, 2017.
Strand was the only person with the girl when authorities arrived at the home. Strand told authorities that the infant had fallen off his knee to the floor. But doctors doubted his story, the criminal complaint states.
Strobel told law enforcement “that the degree of skull fracture required more velocity and acceleration because the degree of fracture that Haeven suffered and the resulting damage to the brain.”
Strand later admitted that Strand-Dostal fell off a counter area in the kitchen and struck her head on a hardwood floor.
Strand told police he had a 50/50 custody arrangement with the girl’s mother but it was an informal agreement.
Under terms of his bond, Strand is required to stay in Wisconsin unless he obtains permission from the court, and he cannot have any unsupervised contact with minor children. Strand has no prior criminal record.