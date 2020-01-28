Three Eau Claire residents are accused of exposing their young children to methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine in two separate incidents.
Cassandra L. Oleson, 28, 5711 Gables Drive, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of neglecting a child.
Oleson is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with her children without approval from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. She returns to court in March.
Lucas J. Kremer, 34, and Kayla D. O’Brian, 28, both of 702 Broadview Blvd., are each charged with three felony counts of neglecting a child.
Kremer is free on a $500 signature bond. He returns to court March 10.
O’Brian failed to appear for her court appearance and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
According to the criminal complaint in the Oleson case:
An Eau Claire police officer and social worker contacted Oleson at her home Dec. 20 because of concerns over her recent drug use.
Oleson said she started using heroin when she was 20. She stopped five years later but recently relapsed.
Oleson said she snorts heroin at night in her bathroom at home.
Oleson consented to a urinalysis, which was positive for morphine.
Oleson consented to hair follicle tests for her two children.
Her 5-year-old son’s test was positive for the presence of cocaine.
Her 11-month-old daughter’s test was positive for heroin.
Oleson is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in February 2017 in Eau Claire County.
According to the criminal complaint in the Kremer and O’Brian case:
Social workers told Eau Claire police Dec. 16 that three young children were likely exposed to methamphetamine by Kremer and O’Brian.
The children had found several items of drug paraphernalia, such as dirty needles, in the house and showed police where they were located.
There was a dirty needle in the 10-year-old child’s bed on at least one occasion and that Kremer and O’Brian frequently have people over to use drugs inside the house.
O’Brian told police she did not use methamphetamine and denied that drugs were used at the residence.
A hair follicle test of the 9-year-old child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
O’Brian then said she hadn’t used methamphetamine for a few months and that she always smoked it behind the trailer.
She said they always kept their methamphetamine in the shed and didn’t use it inside the residence.
A hair follicle test for Kremer was positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Hair follicle tests for the 7-and 10-year-old children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.