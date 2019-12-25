Nearly 300 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on Highway 54 near Black River Falls on Christmas Eve after a semi tractor-trailer rolled over on the roadway, the Black River Falls Fire Department said in a news release.
The semi's driver was not injured in the crash.
Two 150-gallon diesel fuel tanks had just been filled, and most of the fuel leaked from the tanks after the crash, the department said.
The fuel ran off the roadway into mineral soil and a wetland area, and the spill was reported to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the department said.
The department responded to the call at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday to Highway 54 East and Koranda Road in the town of Brockway, about one mile southeast of Black River Falls.
Responders found the semi tractor-trailer lying on its side across both lines of the highway; the driver had left the vehicle uninjured. The tractor-trailer was carrying wooden parts for pallet construction.
The department built a dike with sand and other material, and clamped the fuel line to attempt to stem the spill.
Seven firefighters and two fire department units were on the scene for four hours, the department said.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Jackson County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Wisconsin DNR also responded to the scene.