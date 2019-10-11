MINNEAPOLIS — President Donald Trump on Thursday night painted House Democrats as "desperate" and cashing in an "insurance policy" by launching an impeachment inquiry in a last-ditch effort to block him from securing a second term.
"Democrats are on a crusade to destroy our democracy," the president said to boos from an arena crowd in Minneapolis. "We will never let that happen. We will defeat them."
Referring to the impeachment probe, he predicted Democrats' "brazen attempt to overthrow our government will produce a backlash at the ballot box, the likes of which they have never, ever seen before in the history of this country."
"These are bad people," Trump told his supporters minutes after suggesting he is leading his Democratic rivals in the polls, even though a slew of recent surveys show him trailing the five leading Democrats — nationally and in many key swing states.
"They want to impeach our president. I don't think so," Trump said. "I think we're going to have a turnout the likes of which we've never seen in the history of our country."
Political strategists and pollsters on both sides of the aisle agree that next year's election will likely come down to which general election candidate can bring out base voters to the polls in the six or seven battleground states expected to decide the Electoral College. Trump and his campaign are increasingly zeroing in on House Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his party's front-runners.
The Trump team has alleged Biden and son Hunter engaged in "embezzlement" and "corruption" in Ukraine even though neither has ever faced as much as a probe about their actions there while the senior Biden was vice president.
Trump spent several minutes Thursday night mocking Hunter Biden before turning to his father. "He was never considered a good senator. ... And he was only considered a good vice president because he knew how to kiss Barack Obama's a--," the president said to roars from the crowd followed by a "U-S-A, U-S-A" chant.
Eric Trump, a few minutes before his father hit the stage, led a "Lock him chant" about the Bidens, before adding, "We don't need to lock him up. We're just going to beat the hell out of him. We're going to win."
In 2016, Trump's crowds chanted, "Lock her up," at Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over her use of a personal email server while serving as secretary of State.
Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since a Sept. 16 rally in Rio Rancho, N.M., eight days before Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry over his July 25 request that Ukraine's new president "do us a favor" by investigating Joe and Hunter Biden over alleged corruption charges in that country. (Neither has ever been charged.)
His address to Gopher State supporters comes as public opinion continues to turn against him on whether he should be impeached by the House — and even removed by the Senate. A Fox News survey released Wednesday showed 51% of Americans support impeachment and removal, with another 4% backing impeachment without removing him from office. In June, only 42% supported impeachment and removal.
The Fox poll, which Trump angrily dismissed in a Thursday morning tweet, was chock full of bad news for the president and his reelection team. On support for impeachment, it found increases since July among Democrats (11 points), rural whites (10 points), white men lacking college degrees (8 points), Republicans (5 points), white evangelicals (5 points) and independents (3 points).