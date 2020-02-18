CHIPPEWA FALLS — Just seven months ago, a TTM Technologies building in Chippewa Falls was being used as a warehouse.
Today, after a $15 million redevelopment, that same building is being used to manufacture innovative printed circuit boards.
TTM Technologies celebrated Tuesday with the grand opening of its “advanced technology center,” located at 850 Technology Way.
“We took a 20-year-old, 40,000-square-foot building that was being used as a warehouse, and we turned it into the most technology-advanced PCB building in the United States,” said TTM Technologies President & CEO Tom Edman.
In addition to remodeling the building, TTM Technologies spent $10 million to acquire patents and assets from New York-based i3 Electronics, Edman explained. That company owned IBM technologies.
Phil Titterton, TTM Technologies executive vice president & chief operating officer, said about 40 employees now work in the advanced technology center, along with another 600 employees at the nearby, 240,000-square-foot location on 234 Cashman Drive.
“We wanted to keep this technology in the United States,” Titterton said of the i3 acquisition.
The printed circuit boards are miniaturized components, each providing more computing power, Titterton said. Production at the new plant began Jan. 4, he said.
“They are very small units, but there are millions of units coming out of here every month,” he said.
Many of the components go into the communications market, as TTM Technologies provides circuit boards to companies like Erickson and Nokia, Titterton said. The company also provides units to a variety of defense contractors, he said.
Titterton praised the TTM staff for working tirelessly to get the building open and operational so quickly. A total of 78 tractor-trailers filled with equipment were brought to the revamped site. More than 150 TTM employees, many from sites across the United States, assisted in getting the building ready.
“This was an immense team effort,” Titterton said. “We rebuilt this factory with all new infrastructure.”
During the ceremony, several city and community leaders praised the company. Chippewa Falls mayor Greg Hoffman said it was exciting to see this type of expansion.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” Hoffman said.
The Chippewa Falls printed circuit board facility had 1,100 employees in 2001, when the company was still owned by Honeywell. TTM Technologies, based in Santa Ana, Calif., purchased the building from Honeywell on Dec. 26, 2002.
TTM broke ground in May 2004 on a 47,000-square-foot expansion. Including capital equipment inside the new areas, that expansion cost about $10 million. The company added its own on-site health clinic in 2017.