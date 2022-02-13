EAU CLAIRE — Voters will help narrow the field for races for area school board and Eau Claire County Board seats in this week’s primary.
Those living in the Eau Claire school district, Menomonie school district and Eau Claire County Board districts nine and 18 will be able to vote Tuesday to decide which candidates will move onto the spring election.
The primary for the Eau Claire school board race will result in eliminating one of the seven people running for three seats.
Incumbents Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson are on the ballot along with challengers Corey Cronrath, Nicole Everson, Stephanie Farrar, Josh Ingersoll and Melissa Winter.
The lowest vote-getter in the primary for Menomonie school board will also not continue on to the spring election.
Currently running for three seats on the school board are incumbent David Styer and newcomers Rachel Henderson, Scott Parker, Jennifer Sakry, Abraham Smith, Dominique Stewart and Brittany Weiker.
The two Eau Claire County Board seats that attracted three candidates will be reduced to two contenders in Tuesday’s primary.
Voters living along a section of West Clairemont Avenue that includes UW-Eau Claire’s upper campus will be able to cast ballots in the primary for Eau Claire County’s District 18 supervisor race.
Incumbent James Dunning is being challenged by Matthew Lehner and Robert Amelse.
The County Board’s District 9 seat represents the towns of Brunswick and Drammen, portions of the towns of Union and Washington, and the city of Eau Claire’s Ward 63.
Those running for that position are incumbent Donald Mowry and newcomers Thomas Mastin and Allen Myren.
Candidates who make it through the primary will appear on ballots in the April 5 election.