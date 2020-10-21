EAU CLAIRE — After watching the last flakes of snow fall Tuesday night, Dale Peters went for a midnight drive in his pickup truck to gauge whether all of the city’s streets needed a thorough plowing.
He saw snow melting on the pavement quickly enough that he opted against deploying the whole plow fleet, which was the first decision at a very early start to his last day as city manger.
The abnormal mid-October snowstorm, which coincided with the first day of drive-thru early voting behind City Hall, was a fitting conclusion to a long career in city government that he’d extended to lead Eau Claire through the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This last seven months has been all about being adaptable and flexible to changing circumstances,” he said, noting that it's been the most challenging time in his career.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Peters turned in a master key to City Hall that he’s had on his keychain for 31 years. He was hired in October 1989 as risk manager, then gained duties of human resources director and assistant city manager in subsequent years. In November 2015, Peters became interim city manager before the City Council promoted him to the permanent position in January 2016.
He initially announced his retirement in February, but decided in mid-March to postpone it to help the city when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. In September, Peters announced his new retirement date would be in October, comfortable the city was able to continue navigating the pandemic without him.
City Council President Terry Weld said Eau Claire has been fortunate to have Peters not just through the recent COVID-19 crisis, but also for all 31 years of his career.
“In the end it’s going to be a whole different feeling without him roaming the halls of City Hall,” Weld said.
At the end of its Oct. 13 meeting, council members shared memories of Peters, but Weld is planning a more formal recognition of his tenure as a longtime city employee at the council’s Nov. 10 meeting.
Peters' nearly five years as the city’s top staffer included a historical renovation of City Hall, continued revitalization of downtown, opening the Pablo Center at the Confluence, construction of a downtown plaza, addition of dog parks and expanding an industrial park.
Packing up
Apart from the midnight drive, Peters’ final day in office proved to be typical for leaving a job, albeit with a few pandemic-era twists.
He returned a computer monitor, video camera and other equipment he’d used in his home office to conduct online meetings. Ever since the pandemic began, he’s worked partially from home and partially at City Hall.
In-person goodbyes were also limited to the few employees in City Hall on Wednesday. Only about 25% of the building’s workers are there on a given day, with the rest working from home to reduce the chance that COVID-19 could spread among the workforce.
“We have been very intent on breaking our work groups up into small pods,” Peters said.
As he packed up his desk, he came across numerous mementos from his career.
Among them was a trio of round survey markers engraved with insignia of the City of Eau Claire, UW-Eau Claire and Pablo Center and mounted on a wooden plaque. It commemorated the completion of the downtown arts center in 2018, but Peters felt it is also indicative of the Eau Claire area’s knack for accomplishing big things by working together.
“It represents so many strong partnerships and collaborations in our community,” he said.
Two keepsakes marked the year city employees worked from a north side office building while City Hall underwent a historic renovation.
A mug bearing the motto “I survived the RAFT” — a nickname for the temporary home — and a token presented to employees in September 2019 as the renovation finished were among the last bits of memorabilia Peters took home.
While clearing out his desk, Peters also found “thank you” notes from residents who wrote in appreciation of city workers helping them out in tough times.
“Our employees have amazing hearts for service,” Peters said. Working alongside dedicated city employees has been the biggest honor of his career, he added.
When Peters officially retired at 5 p.m. Wednesday, city engineer David Solberg began serving as interim city manager until a new leader can be found.
The search goes on
The search for Peters' successor has hit multiple snags.
The City Council began the search process in February, quickly deciding to seek out candidates nationwide and hire a consultant from Baker Tilly to help.
The search was then put on hold when the pandemic began and Peters agreed to stay.
“Obviously we knew going in, even back in March that there would be some challenges with COVID-19,” Weld said.
By late June, the council resumed the recruitment process, accepting applications during the summer.
In closed session meetings earlier this month, the council reviewed top applicants recommended by a Baker Tilly consultant with the goal of picking a few candidates for in-person interviews.
Weld hoped for at least three finalists. The council identified only two at an Oct. 12 meeting it planned to interview, according to city Human Resources Director Victoria Seltun, and then one candidate withdrew for personal reasons.
On Friday the council decided to pause the search process and plan a meeting with its consultant to discuss options, which could mean a new call for applicants or taking another look at those already received. Weld hopes that decision will be made in the next two weeks.
“I’m confident that we’ll get started shortly,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, the council had hoped to seat a new manager in summer. When the search resumed in June, the goal was to have a new leader in place by the end of the year.
Weld currently doesn’t have a projection when a new city manager will be hired until the council decides how to proceed with the search process.
But he said the city should take its time with this big decision, and he’s comfortable Solberg and city department managers will manage Eau Claire well in the interim.
“We’re in good hands,” Weld said. “I’m not worried if there is a pause that we’ll miss a beat.”