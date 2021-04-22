EAU CLAIRE — On his 18th birthday, Beau Girard began the day by lifting fallen branches and brush away from small railroad tracks used by a little train that gives rides to children in Carson Park.
He and five other young adults enrolled in the Chippewa Fresh Start YouthBuild program volunteered to help clear the tracks Thursday morning for the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association as part of an annual citywide cleanup event.
“Even if I wasn’t in this program, I’d be doing it,” Girard said of Thursday’s work. “It’s just fun to be outside this time of year.”
And he’s far from alone as numbers of people participating in this year’s Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up have far exceeded any prior year for the event.
Records going back 13 years show the cleanup has previously gotten between 211 and 463 people signing up to pick up trash or do other chores at spots throughout Eau Claire.
This year there were 864 who registered by last week’s deadline to guarantee they’ll get a commemorative T-shirt in their size. But more people continue to come forward, pushing the count to 915 Thursday morning and still moving up leading to the main event on Saturday morning.
“The last two weeks it has blown up,” said Julie Booth, the city’s recreation program supervisor who is coordinating this year’s cleanup.
The bulk of the volunteers will be out picking up litter from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at city parks, recreational trails and other public property. A few groups are tasked with clearing brush in parks and preparing downtown’s decorative planters to be stocked with annual flowers.
Some groups picked earlier dates to better fit their schedules.
Along with the YouthBuild group, workers from Miron Construction and Girl Scouts Troop No. 3206 all chose to do their volunteer work on Thursday, which also was observed as Earth Day.
McDonough Park got a thorough cleaning earlier this month courtesy of about 75 volunteers from the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club. Their cleanup coincided with tasks the club does to ready the park’s pickleball courts for play during spring.
The lengthy roster of volunteers for this year’s Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up includes people from businesses, church groups, scout troops, social clubs and families who signed up to lend a hand.
“It’s a great mix of people,” Booth said.
She credits the high turnout to early outreach — Booth first started seeking volunteers in January — and also to many people eager to go outside and come together for a good cause after over a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the social isolation that came with it.
“Generally in the hearts of people we want to get out and beautify our land,” she said.
The cleanup is seen as a “COVID-safe” event as it is outdoors and people are able to spread out — both good at reducing the chances of germs spreading from person-to-person. And volunteers will be mostly working in groups of fellow family members, friends and coworkers who already have been in each other’s company for the past year, Booth noted.
Just the same though, the city-driven event reminds participants that if they’re in situations during the cleanup where people from different households are working closely together — within six feet of each other — it is strongly recommended to wear face masks.
Also for volunteers’ safety, the city has brightly-colored safety vests and trash-picker devices for collecting sharp pieces of litter available to check out for those who will be working in areas where those are necessary. Participants are also encouraged to use gloves when picking up trash.
The city is providing specially marked blue trash bags that volunteers will fill and leave at spots near their clean-up site, which municipal workers will pick up during the weekend. If volunteers spot furniture, appliances or other bulky items that were dumped, they will relay that information so city crews can later pick those items up for disposal.
Participants will receive a T-shirt as well as a bag of snacks, bottled water and a coupon book — all made possible through businesses that help sponsor the cleanup.