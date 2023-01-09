EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire residents are accused of taking $1,600 by forging checks believed to be stolen from an older man's storage locker.

Natasha L. Knudtson, 31, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., faces felony charges for identity theft-financial gain for depositing $1,450 from forged checks into her bank account in mid-June. As she's currently on bail for other pending cases, there's also a charge of felony bail jumping against Knudtson.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter