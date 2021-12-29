EAU CLAIRE — Two business ventures seeking to revamp old downtown Eau Claire buildings into places where people go for gatherings and entertainment are competing for the same liquor license.
During its 10 a.m. Tuesday meeting, the city’s License Review Committee will weigh competing applications for a combination Class B alcohol license. That group will issue a recommendation that the City Council will later consider before making a final vote on which business will get the sought-after license.
Both of the applicants want the license to be able to serve beer, wine and liquor in buildings they intend to renovate.
Businessman Charles Marquart is planning to create a restaurant and bar with various games including arcade video games, pinball, duckpin bowling and skee-ball in the former home of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire at 220 S. Barstow St.
“The Reboot Social will have an assortment of unique entertainment offerings that should fit very nicely with Eau Claire’s vibrant downtown culture,” stated the business plan submitted to the city.
The business foresees about two-thirds of its revenue will come from food and beverage purchases, while the rest would come from money customers pay to play the assortment of games there.
As planned, the business would open at 11 a.m. daily for all ages, but after 8 p.m. only people 21 and older would be allowed.
Renovations to the building would last through April and The Reboot Social is expected to be open in May, according to a timeline included in the business plan.
This plan is different from Marquart’s original idea for reusing the former museum when his company purchased it in February. At that time, he’d announced a preliminary plan to move Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, of which Marquart is part owner, from its longtime home on London Road to the building on South Barstow Street.
The second proposal, which is also seeking the city’s only regular combination Class B alcohol license currently available, is a local company’s plan to transform the former State Theatre, 316 Eau Claire St., into a venue for events again.
Fusion Management, an Eau Claire-based hospitality, event management and digital marketing firm, is in the process of finalizing a lease agreement with the building’s owner, Azara Properties, according to the company’s license application.
“Fusion Management will be responsible for full facility management, restoring the theater to its former glory as a staple in the Chippewa Valley arts scene,” the company stated in its proposal.
Alcohol would be served throughout the building for events that would take place in the theater, lobby and art gallery, according to the application.
Fusion Management’s current primary project is managing Rock Falls Raceway, but the company has also been behind the events Carson Goes Country, Seymour Fever Fest, CV Drive-In and the Big Rig Truck Show.
The company is owned by Brian Sandy, who has an 80% share in the business, and Ben Peterson. Sandy had previously worked as leader of the Leader-Telegram’s marketing, promotions and events, and Peterson is a former sports reporter for the newspaper.
The State Theatre closed in August 2018, just prior to the opening of a newer, larger downtown performing arts venue, the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Azara then purchased the building in early 2019.
A prior attempt to revitalize the old theater building made by Joe Luginbill, head of his own foundation and a former Eau Claire school board president, ended in scandal. He began operating the building as a center for children and family programs, as well as community agencies in fall 2019, but did not keep up on the bills. Heat, water and power was shut off to the building in early 2020 due to nonpayment, forcing the center’s only tenant, Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, to leave.
Luginbill dissolved his foundation in January 2020 and then left the Chippewa Valley area. He was investigated by police for using charitable funds given to his foundation for personal uses, but the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office did not feel there was sufficient enough evidence against Luginbill to file criminal charges.
The alcohol license being sought by The Reboot Social and Fusion Management became available because O’Leary’s Pub, formerly at 809 W. Clairemont Ave., closed permanently in autumn. The bar, which was attached to the lobby of Campus View Inn & Suites, was demolished as part of plans to convert the hotel into apartments.