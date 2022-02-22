EAU CLAIRE — Before going in for closed-door interviews this morning, the two finalists for Eau Claire city manager had a much more casual chat with those who will decide which of them gets the job.
Informal meet-and-greets between the candidates, City Council members and a few other city residents took place at midday Tuesday at Eau Claire’s Fire Station No. 2, 216 S. Dewey St.
Interim City Manager David Solberg and Stephanie Hirsch, operations administrator at the Eau Claire County Human Services Department, each had about an hour to pitch their candidacy for the job, their vision for the city and talk about their ties to Eau Claire.
Hirsch grew up in the city’s Third Ward neighborhood, but went to the East Coast for her education and a career in local government.
“I’ve worked in municipal government for 20 years now,” she said. “I’ve worn many hats.”
Most of that time — 15 years — was spent in the Sommerville, Mass., city government working on multiple special projects for the mayor and then serving as an at-large city councilor.
About two years ago she moved with her husband and children to the Eau Claire area to be closer to her parents.
Hirsch said she’s long been working toward and aspiring to be in a leadership position in local government.
“This is really my dream job,” she said.
Solberg had also been charting his path for rising up in the city’s management ranks, but admitted he didn’t expect to be going for the top job this soon.
The city tapped him to be interim city manager in October 2020 when City Manager Dale Peters retired. After a prior search for a new manager ended in February 2021 with the city’s top choice taking a job elsewhere, Solberg continued to lead in an interim capacity.
He said it was actually this fall when the city was again seeking candidates for the permanent city manager job that he decided it was time for him to pursue it.
“I was frankly enjoying myself being in another role as interim,” Solberg said.
Seeking more variety in his work is what led him to apply to become Eau Claire’s city engineer, a job he’d gotten in December 2013.
Prior to that he’d worked for 19 years at the state Department of Transportation, where he’d been hired as an engineer and rose through the ranks to eventually be a manager for highway projects in west-central Wisconsin.
Solberg grew up in what is now Lake Hallie and has spent his whole life in the Chippewa Valley, aside from when he was earning his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at UW-Platteville.
He’s enrolling in college again, this time to get a master’s degree in public administration through UW-Oshkosh.
Tuesday’s informal meet-and-greets were just part of the interview process for Solberg and Hirsch leading up to a hiring decision the City Council could make this week.
On Tuesday morning, the two finalists were interviewed by a panel of community members. Those interviews were recorded and videos of them were posted to the city’s website on Tuesday. The pubic is invited to view the videos and give feedback on candidates to the council by noon Friday.
Panels of city department directors and city employees also had time scheduled this week to interview Hirsch and Solberg behind closed doors.
The City Council is slated to have its own formal closed-door interviews with the candidates this morning. On Friday afternoon, the council will have another closed-session meeting to deliberate on a potential hiring decision, according to a city notice.
While the stakes of the hiring process will decide who gets the city’s top job, there were some moments of levity during Tuesday’s events.
Councilman David Klinkhammer, who lived next-door to Hirsch while she was growing up, reminisced with the candidate about elaborate forts that she built as a kid.
And during a lull between questions from the council, Solberg shared a couple jokes — one about introverted engineers and another involving a hamburger walking into a bar.