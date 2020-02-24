DURAND — Two GOP state lawmakers are urging the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee to reconsider approving state funding to purchase two parcels totaling 1,024 acres bordering state lands along the Lower Chippewa River owned by Xcel Energy.
“These parcels represent a unique landscape-level conservation opportunity that is likely one of only a rare few remaining in the lower half of Wisconsin,” said state Reps. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, and Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, in a Jan. 10 letter to JFC chairs who control the fate of the proposal by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and numerous conservation groups.
An anonymous JFC member’s objection has stalled the deal for more than a year in the committee which has shown little public interest in reconvening on the issue, leaving supporters anxiously frustrated.
“According to the DNR, the purchase of this space would benefit several endangered species and…support recreational tourism and provide economic benefit to communities within the entire Lower Chippewa River corridor,” the representatives wrote.
Numerous groups have expressed support for the acquisition of properties known as the Meridean Barren north of Durand and Stump Lake, which border established large units known as the Tiffany State Wildlife Area and the Lower Chippewa River State Natural Area in Buffalo and Dunn counties.
“As fellow hunters and supporters of outdoor recreation in Wisconsin, we both have had the privilege of enjoying this distinctive area,” the legislators said. “ In speaking with our constituents, there is a great deal of support for this project, as numerous groups have already contacted (the JFC) supporting this purchase.”
Any member of the committee can object to something under the state’s passive review 13.10 process. With respect to the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program (KNSP), the state DNR may not obligate certain funds without first notifying the JFC. By law the committee must review KNSP grants for land purchases exceeding $250,000. Approval is done by role call vote, but objections can be raised anonymously.
“Since about 1981 the committee (has) not named the member who objected,” said Bob Delaporte, an aide to state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, who co-chairs the committee with state Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette. “It has been used routinely ever since. Officially the two co-chairs are the ones who are listed as objecting. The co-chairs continue to honor that tradition because it helps provide time to find solutions to the issue or issues raised …and find a compromise.” (The JFC is comprised of 12 Republican and four Democratic legislators.)
Attempts to contact State Sen. Tom Tiffany, a JFC member and a vocal critic of the KNSP, went un-answered.
Darling’s aide, Delaporte, commented further by email, saying: “I understand both sides have talked, but they have not reached consensus.”
The Land Conservancy, formerly known as West Wisconsin Trust, applied for the stewardship grant on May 25, 2018, requesting $1.1 million from the KNSP fund. The conservancy has already secured a federal matching grant of $1.4 million through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act which would make up the remainder of the appraised purchase price. However, the NAWCA grant expires in mid-April.
“With these match funds ending soon, we would encourage the committee to approve this purchase,” the legislators’ letter said. “This is a very important public resource acquisition for our area and for the state.”
Wes Domine, Fountain City, president of the Buffalo County Conservation Alliance, said under Xcel’s ownership most of the parcels have been open to public hunting and recreation and that Xcel continues to desire public ownership over private party.
Asking that the JFC re-examine this opportunity soon before the NAWCA grant deadline, Domine said: “If not revisited, or if the Knowles- Nelson grants are again rejected by the committee, we believe the public deserves a thorough explanation of why.”