Two incumbents and three registered write-in candidates are running for three open Eau Claire school board seats in the April 7 election.
Running as incumbents are board vice president Lori Bica and board member Phil Lyons.
Bica, who has served on the board since 2017, is a UW-Eau Claire psychology professor.
“The (Eau Claire school district) has contributed significantly to the quality of my own children’s lives. For that I am grateful, and believe that serving on its school board is one of the best ways I can express my gratitude in tangible terms,” Bica told the Leader-Telegram in an email in January.
Lyons, UW-Stout’s chief business officer, was appointed to the school board in December to fill the board seat vacated by Joe Luginbill.
Before his appointment to the board, Lyons served as chair of the district’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee for two years. In addition, he cited his lifelong experience working for and attending educational institutions and his three children’s participation in the Eau Claire schools as reasons for running for the board.
Lyons wrote in a statement: “I would like to serve as a member of the school board because I care about the community and I would like to give back to a school system that has made an amazing impact upon my family and children.”
Board member Charles Vue, the associate director of UW-Eau Claire’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, said in December he wouldn’t seek a third term. Vue has served on the board since 2014.
Write-in candidates
also register
Registered write-in candidates have notified the district of their intent to run. Their names will not be on the ballots, but election workers will be able to recognize their names on ballots, even if the name is slightly misspelled.
Two of the three open board seats are standard three-year terms. The third open seat, created when former member Joe Luginbill resigned in 2019, is for one year, and will be filled by the candidate who gets the third highest number of votes in April.
Registered write-in candidates for the board include the Altoona city planner, a Regis High School student and an Eau Claire software engineer.
Altoona city planner Joshua Clements was also in a group of seven candidates that ran in April 2018 for four school board seats.
Clements cited his experience in community development and as a member and eventual chair of the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee, and noted that some schools are facing crowded conditions and needed building updates.
“I will add leadership in community development and strategic planning expertise to the board,” he said in a February email.
Eric Fisher, 18, of Eau Claire, a senior at Regis High School, said he’s running because he believes the board would benefit from a student voice.
Fisher said he would advocate for a balanced budget, would likely oppose a 2021 referendum unless the board could offset the measure with other savings and said he would advocate to end “high-stakes tests,” academic tests that can determine a student’s educational outcomes, and replace them with “portfolio-based assessments.”
“I want to step up that role and I think the school board is a new way to give back to my community that’s given me so much,” Fisher told the Leader-Telegram.
Justin Hendrickson of Eau Claire, a software engineer, said he became interested in the board’s work when they began discussing the future of Roosevelt Elementary, where his three children attend school, and ultimately passed a measure changing some school boundaries in July, impacting seven north side schools.
Hendrickson said he is running to support “evidence-based decisions” as the board discusses how to alleviate crowding concerns at south side schools, and said he believes the board should consider growth on Eau Claire’s north side as well.
Hendrickson also said he would advocate for more board transparency, “so they are in compliance with open meetings law, and making sure that the necessary transparency for decisions they make is there so the public is accurately informed.”