Two people were injured Saturday afternoon after a car in the Trempealeau County town of Ettrick crashed into a ditch and landed in a cornfield.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately identify the two people who were injured.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on County Highway CC and the driver lost control around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle crossed the center line, entered the southbound ditch, went airborne and rolled into a cornfield. The front-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle; the driver was “partially ejected out the front windshield” and had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Mayo helicopters flew both people from the scene with unknown injuries.
The sheriff’s department is still investigating the incident, it said in a news release.
Also responding to the scene were Ettrick First Responders, Ettrick Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Health System helicopters.