EAU CLAIRE — With two current legislators vying for the post and history not on the side of the incumbent, the 10th Senate District race is attracting plenty of attention — and money — this fall.
The campaign pits Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, against Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond.
Schachtner, chief medical examiner for St. Croix County, won the seat in a special election in January 2018 after longtime former Republican Sen. Sheila Harsdorf left the post to become secretary of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection under former GOP Gov. Scott Walker.
All three Assembly districts that comprise the 10th Senate District are represented by Republicans, including Stafsholt in the 29th Assembly District.
That confluence of factors has led both candidates to raise impressive war chests in hopes of claiming the seat, which Republicans have targeted in hopes of gaining a Senate supermajority that could override any potential vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Campaign finance reports show that Schachtner had $228,453 on hand as of Aug. 31, compared with $64,062 for Stafsholt, making it one of the most expensive legislative races in the state.
Both candidates agree that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to 136,379 cases and 1,399 deaths in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, looms above all other issues in the campaign.
As Stafsholt said, “COVID has become the single issue that has become the issue that drives all others.”
Schachtner said the pandemic has made health care the top priority, with the rising COVID-19 caseload across Wisconsin having a dramatic effect on schools and the economy.
The candidates differ, however, in their views on how Wisconsin has handled the pandemic so far and what needs to be done to improve the situation.
While Stafsholt maintained caution was warranted when the coronavirus first started to sicken state residents in the spring and not much was known about the virus or how to treat infected people, he said the state no longer can afford the kind of drastic measures that led to the temporary shutdown of many businesses. He called for taking steps to get the economy going again while still protecting vulnerable residents.
“I sit on the side that businesses and the people should have the ability to make decisions on what’s safe and healthy for them,” said Stafsholt, a farmer and owner of rental properties and a trash hauling business. “The government shouldn’t make the decision for the people.”
Thus, Stafsholt said he would prefer not to have a statewide mask mandate and instead leave such decisions up to individuals.
“I’ve always thought we should handle it on a regional or local basis,” he said.
Stafsholt said the Legislature needs to study the impact of increased testing and positivity rates to determine the seriousness of the situation and the appropriate response.
Schachtner, by contrast, pointed to how the pandemic was under control when Wisconsin had a safer-at-home order and then saw cases blow up after Republicans challenged the order, a state Supreme Court ruling effectively ended it and GOP legislative leaders politicized the issue but offered no guidance for how the state should proceed.
“In the meantime, people are getting infected and people are dying. It didn’t have to be this way, but it is,” Schachtner said. “The reality is the people that are doing the work — frontline workers like those working at gas stations, grocery stores, hospitals and clinics — we’re all wearing masks because we know what happens when you don’t.”
While she understands that wearing masks can be inconvenient, Schachtner said she wears them to protect vulnerable family members and others.
“Sometimes we have to think about others before we think about ourselves,” she said. “Working in an environment where I’m constantly exposed, knowingly or not, I just don’t want anyone to get sick and have it contact traced back to me. I would feel so bad if I brought it back to anyone.”
Getting on with our lives may take some shared sacrifice such as wearing masks, Schachtner said.
“If we really want our life and economy to go back to normal, we have to stop the virus,” she said. “People have to feel safe or they won’t want to go to businesses and spend money.”
When asked about the nation’s summer of racial unrest after the death of George Floyd in May at the hands of Minneapolis police, Stafsholt said he supports law enforcement but is pleased that residents of the 10th District appear open to discussing possible changes in practices.
“Deciding what we should do is for when these discussions are more concluded than they are now,” Stafsholt said.
Schachtner said racial equity starts with equal access to health care.
If Wisconsin took the Medicaid expansion — something rejected by Republican leaders who control the Legislature — it would help address problems such as high infant and maternal mortality rates among Black households by giving more people access to medical and mental health care, she said.
“The answer is clear that access to health care is the answer to all of the problems we have going on right now,” Schachtner said.
Looking ahead to the next state budget, both candidates warned that the pandemic likely will mean there will be less discretionary revenue to go around.
“As a fiscally conservative person, I want to make sure we only take the tax dollars from the citizens that we absolutely need,” Stafsholt said. “Overtaxing people will hurt the economy too.”
Despite the expected budget cuts, Schachtner said she hopes to prioritize health care, education and the environment in the budget process.
When it comes to redistricting after the 2020 census, Schachtner called for Wisconsin to adopt the Iowa model in which a nonpartisan panel draws legislative boundaries, explaining, “I think voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around.”
Stafsholt, however, said he believes the Legislature should continue to draw the lines, as called for in state statutes. “A nonpartisan group is a good idea in theory, but how do you curate that? Somebody has to choose those people and everybody has predisposed positions,” he said.
In the end, both candidates highlighted their backgrounds in making the case for why voters should choose them.
Stafsholt said his well-rounded background and familiarity with the entire district, combined with his desire to return to uniformity in party representation in the region, make him a good choice.
Schachtner highlighted her 30 years of public service, record of working across party lines and emphasis on nonpartisan issues such as mental health, addiction and suicide prevention as reasons she is an excellent fit for the district.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.