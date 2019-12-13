Two men face felony charges after police say they were involved in an attempted armed robbery and shooting at a west side residence.
The incident was related to marijuana, police say.
Xavier D. Gentry, 32, of Racine, and Antonio L. Wilson, 33, 927 Briar Lane, Altoona, were each charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of attempted armed robbery as a party to a crime.
Gentry also faces four additional felony charges: two counts of bail jumping and single counts of armed burglary and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He also faces a misdemeanor count of mistreating animals.
A warrant was issued for Gentry’s arrest.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Wilson, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Wilson returns to court Jan. 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were sent to a residence at 2704 N. Clairemont Ave. at 11 p.m. Dec. 2 for an incident where one person and a dog were shot.
Several people had been at the residence, including Wilson and Gentry.
One of the people at the residence said everybody was drinking and hanging out when he walked into the kitchen to find a man placing a red mask over his face.
The man had a gun in his hand. He racked the gun and yelled at everyone to get down.
A second witness said the man started yelling about how he wanted to be given drugs.
Two dogs were in the house and were barking at the man.
As the witness was pushing the man out of the house, the man pointed the gun downward and fired, striking the second witness in the right calf.
One of the dogs was also struck in the thigh by the bullet.
The man then ran out of the house.
A third witness said Wilson was completing a marijuana sale in the residence when the man with the gun appeared.
Police then spoke with Wilson, who said he was out with Gentry when they went to the Clairemont Avenue residence to pick up some marijuana.
Wilson told Gentry to stay in the car while he went into the residence to buy marijuana.
Once the drug transaction was completed, Wilson said he saw Gentry inside the residence with a gun and a mask on his face.
Wilson said he and Gentry then fled the residence in his vehicle.
Gentry had two signature bonds for pending felony charges in Eau Claire County, which prohibited him from committing new crimes.
If convicted of all the charges, Gentry and Wilson could be sentenced to up to 41 and 25 years in prison, respectively.