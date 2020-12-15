CHIPPEWA FALLS — Homeowners in Chippewa and Jackson counties have filed new lawsuits against sand mines, claiming the mines are causing negative health impacts and loss of property value.
Kevin and Donna Zwiefelhofer, 14746 Highway DD, Bloomer, filed the lawsuit Friday in Chippewa County Court against EOG Resources of Chippewa Falls, Kraemer Mining & Materials Inc., of Burnsville, Minn., and those companies’ insurance providers.
Also, nine residents from Hixton or Taylor filed a claim in Jackson County Court on Friday against Wisconsin Proppants LLC, WP Operations LLC, Turnkey Process Solutions, and those companies’ insurance providers. Both cases are requesting a court trial with 12 jurors. The defendants have 45 days to respond in court to each lawsuit.
Onalaska-based attorney Tim Jacobson of Fitzpatrick, Skemp & Butler law firm filed both lawsuits on behalf of his clients. Jacobson said Tuesday he has about 50 clients in cases against mining companies across western Wisconsin.
“The plaintiffs who live next to these mines, it’s really a nightmare for them,” Jacobson said. “In some cases, it’s undermined their ability to make a living. People can’t open their windows because everything will get covered with silica dust.”
The lawsuits don’t ask for a specific level of compensation.
“It will be up to a jury, to determine what is fair and reasonable, given the circumstances,” he said.
In the Chippewa County case, the lawsuit says the Zwiefelhofers own a 40-acre parcel near the 240-acre DS mine, owned by Kraemer Mining & Materials, in partnership with EOG Resources. From April to October, the mine was operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit claims that Donna Zwiefelhofer suffered from thyroid cancer in 2019. The couple has seen silica dust cover their home and enter their drinking water.
“They’ve had devastating loss of property values,” Jacobson said. “Lots of folks are stuck in worthless homes.”
The Zwiefelhofers have higher-than-expected levels of radon in their homes, and they have discovered cracking of their house foundation.
“They attribute that to the ongoing, repeated blasting of that mine,” Jacobson said.
In the Jackson County case, the nine defendants are claiming the Wisconsin Proppants mine has harmed an adjacent beef cattle operation. The lawsuit also claims the mine had a spill of 400,000 gallons of mine sludge in 2019.
“The mining operations were devastating to their beef operations,” Jacobson said. “They were experiencing high (cattle) death losses.”
Jacobson, who has been filing lawsuits against sand mine operations for the past four years, including an ongoing case against Hi-Crush of Whitehall, said he is concerned that so many of the mines have already gone bankrupt.
“They are leaving these mines to sit, as a hulking reminder of bad land management,” Jacobson said.
The mines also have failed to work with the landowners, which has led to the lawsuits, he said.
Sand mines and plants opened across the Chippewa Valley because sand in this area is considered particularly round and hard, and is ideal for helping to extract petroleum from the ground.
Plans for the EOG Resources plant were announced in spring 2008, and it was approved on a 4-3 vote with Mayor Greg Hoffman casting a rare tie-breaking vote to move the project forward. Construction began in fall 2010. The plant is located on a 93-acre parcel in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa County has had a dozen mines either approved or open at some point in the past 10 years.