EAU CLAIRE — Starting in January 2022, two new school resource officers will be greeting students in the hallways of Memorial High School and Northstar Middle School in Eau Claire.
Chosen by the Eau Claire Police Department and the school district, patrol officers Tom Xiong and Ellen Scott will become SROs for Northstar and Memorial, respectively.
In total, five full-time SROs are in Eau Claire schools, one officer each for Memorial and North, and one in all three middle schools. The ECPD and the school district share the cost of those five officers.
On Jan. 1, Xiong will formally replace Northstar SRO Greg Erickson, and Scott will replace Memorial SRO Ben Hundt.
SROs typically serve five-year assignments, though Hundt and Erickson’s assignments were extended by a year because of the pandemic, said ECPD Public Information Officer Josh Miller.
Xiong and Scott are beginning to train with and shadow Erickson and Hundt, in addition to their patrol duties, Miller said.
Officers have local school ties
Scott, a native of Weyauwega, Wis., has worked as an ECPD patrol officer for five years. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, she previously worked as a lead staffer at the Boys and Girls Club and mentored youth in the Eau Claire school district, the department said.
Scott will serve as Memorial’s SRO.
“I have always wanted to be a school resource officer, and the reason I pursued law enforcement was to some day work as an SRO,” Scott said in an email. “I enjoy working with kids and believe I have the ability to develop authentic, genuine relationships with them, and more specifically with high school-aged kids.”
Scott’s past work with kids made her realize she hoped to become an SRO.
“I am looking forward to working with kids in a new way and seeing them flourish and grow as students!” she wrote.
Xiong, who will work at Northstar, grew up in Eau Claire. He’s also worked as a patrol officer in Eau Claire for five years. A graduate of Memorial High School, Xiong is no stranger to the school district.
“I am very honored to be returning to work in the school district I graduated from,” Xiong told the Leader-Telegram in an email. “... I loved my experience as a student going to school here. It’s amazing that now I get to serve our children and educators in the community I grew up in.”
Xiong graduated from UW-Stout with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He also helped to establish a partnership with the Eau Claire Academy, a youth residential treatment facility, the department said.
Xiong said he hopes local kids will remember their SRO as “a friend, informal mentor, and someone they can trust on a daily basis.”
Eau Claire SROs work with students, school staff and families, and coordinate the department’s Junior Police Academy program.
SROs and students also connect for other reasons, including student welfare, criminal investigations and ordinance violations and other reasons, according to a March school district report.
Eau Claire police officers typically express interest in the SRO positions, and the ECPD took about two months to select its two new SROs, the department said in an announcement.
The school district also gave input during the process, garnering feedback from school administrators, principals, counselors, teachers and parents.
The department called it a “very competitive process.”
Memorial and Northstar’s current SROs, Hundt and Erickson, will transfer to patrol duties next year.