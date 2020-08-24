EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire County residents who last week died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, were both over 50 and had underlying health conditions, health officials said Monday.
At least one of the two had been hospitalized, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Monday news briefing.
The Health Department did not comment on the specific ages or genders of the two county residents who died.
They were the fifth and sixth deaths of Eau Claire County residents related to the novel coronavirus.
Of the county’s four other deaths, two people were older than 65, one was under 65 and one was under 50, local health officials have said.
All six Eau Claire County residents who have died of COVID-19 as of Monday have had underlying health conditions, according to the Health Department.
The two newest deaths happened on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, according to state Department of Health Services data. It marks three novel coronavirus-related deaths of county residents in August. (The three previous deaths were in June and July.)
As of Monday, 728 county residents have tested positive for the virus and 668 have recovered. Since Friday, 29 new cases and 555 new tests have been recorded, according to county data. Over 17,000 county residents have tested negative for the virus since March.
Thirty-seven of the county’s cases have ever been hospitalized, Giese said Monday, accounting for four new hospitalizations since Aug. 17.
Giese on Monday again asked the community to keep wearing a mask in close quarters with others, stay 6 feet apart from people they don’t live with and get tested if they have even mild symptoms. That’s because big changes in the next several weeks are opportunities for the virus to spread further, she said: UW-Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Eau Claire school district, among others, are bringing students back to classrooms in some capacity.
“We can do something about that,” Giese said of the virus’ potential reach. “We know it will spread rapidly if we’re not paying attention.”
In Chippewa County, 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Friday, said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director. Of the county’s 304 cases, 30 are active and 274 are considered to be recovered. The county has recorded no deaths from COVID-19, Weideman said Monday.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center can be reached at 715-831-7425.