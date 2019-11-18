The Eau Claire school district has three urgent needs at its facilities, its superintendent said Monday: Renovating Roosevelt Elementary and South Middle School, and adding more seats for south side elementary school students.
If the board decides to ask taxpayers for permission to raise taxes in future years, would two smaller referendums in 2020 and 2021 — or one large referendum in 2021 — be likely to pass?
The school board Monday at a work session held its first formal discussion about approaching the idea of referendums in the next two years.
“A referendum is a big boat that moves very slowly,” board member Aaron Harder said.
The school board aims to set a timeline for possible referendums in February 2020, board President Eric Torres said.
Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said the board likely has three options to pose a referendum question in the next two years.
Asking for funds
One smaller referendum in November 2020 could fund fixes at Roosevelt and mainly South Middle School but wouldn’t tackle growing south side capacity problems.
Those Roosevelt and South projects will likely cost $25 million to $30 million, Hardebeck said.
In 2016, when landing on a number for an ultimately successful $87.9 million referendum, the school board decided to eliminate a renovation at South and a litany of maintenance projects at Roosevelt.
Those Roosevelt projects include roofing, paving, toilet rooms, fire alarm system and electric upgrades.
“There has been quite a bit of discussion about the needs of Roosevelt and the needs of South,” Hardebeck said.
The referendum question would be on ballots in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.
“It would be a very focused referendum, would bring you some short-term results, and I think it would maybe fulfill the promises other boards made,” Hardebeck said.
If taxpayers vote to pass an earlier, 2020 referendum, construction would likely begin in summer 2021, a full year earlier than the other two options.
“We have a very good idea of what the designs would be. Some of that work would be ready to go to bid if the referendum passed in the first scenario,” Hardebeck said.
A second option would pose a referendum question in April 2021. The third option would put a referendum on ballots in November 2021.
Both of those options, if passed, would spur construction likely beginning in summer 2022.
If the board decides to move forward quickly with a smaller referendum in 2020, they could choose to return to taxpayers with another referendum in 2021 for south-side additions or a new school, Hardebeck said.
“The downside would be, you’re going to referendum twice in two to three years,” said Laurie Klinkhammer, board clerk. “That’s a hard balance … is one big one harder to sell than two smaller ones?”
If the board decides to ask for two smaller referendums, the district could likely time payments to line up with a 2016 referendum debt drop-off next year, aiming to keep the tax levy as flat as possible, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business.
Board member Tim Nordin said he’s concerned about taxpayers accepting two referendums — and about delaying expansion for elementary schools on the south side.
“That’s two asks in two elections,” Nordin said. “... We’re already looking at potential construction at a new school, or add-ons, to happen in 2022, which maybe means (students) aren’t going to school there until 2024. Which means we’re looking at four more years at over 90% (capacity).”
Board Vice President Lori Bica asked for information on school districts that passed back-to-back referendums, adding “there could be an efficiency” to two, smaller questions.
The board’s Demographic Trends & Facility Planning Committee is expected to make a recommendation on a timeline; the board will likely take up the matter again in February 2020, Torres said.
“Yes, (Wisconsin) referendums are passing, but we could be one that doesn’t, frankly,” Klinkhammer said. “It’s an unpredictable sort of thing … we might need a little more time to make a decision on these timelines.”
Board members have floated the idea of a referendum in recent weeks, after reports from the school district showed five south side elementary schools — Putnam Heights, Meadowview, Flynn, Manz and Robbins — are near or above 90% capacity.
The board on Monday also discussed budget issues expected in 2020, which include some retiree benefits, or other post-employment benefits (OPEBs).
Board member Charles Vue was absent from the work session Monday.