EAU CLAIRE — Two of five people charged in relation to a May 2022 shooting near the parking lot of an Eau Claire gas station will spend three years and two years, respectively, on probation.

Christy J. Kahl, 46, 717 Forest St., pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place. A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed but considered at sentencing.