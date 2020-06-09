The two people who died in a shooting in a rural Conrath home have been identified as Robert and Bonnie Roslowski, according to Sheldon Fire Chief Chad Jones.
The shooting occurred at the Rosolowskis property, N2208 Market Road.
The Department of Justice and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office didn’t return calls for comment Tuesday, and no new press releases were issued.
Rusk County medical examiner Jim Rassbach was reached but he declined to offer any details on the case Tuesday.
While Jones didn’t return calls for comment, he posted a Facebook message saying that Rosolowski – who was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District – was among the deceased.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the home Sunday afternoon after family members visited the property and discovered the two residents were deceased. Investigators have ruled it a double homicide.
However, law enforcement doesn’t believe the public is at risk. The incident was targeted and not a random act, the agency reports.
In his Facebook post, Jones wrote that Robert Rosolowski was “the guy that we always could depend on not matter if all hell broke out or if it’s a call we didn’t really need any more help, you were always there to help.”
Jones added he has an “empty hole” from the loss and he hopes the Rosolowskis “can continue to be together” in heaven.
The Rusk County website lists Robert Rosolowski as one of the town board members in the town of Marshall.
Visitation has been announced for 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Lutheran Church in Conrath, with the funeral at noon Saturday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Department of Justice are assisting the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.